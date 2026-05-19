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CHINA

Putin says Russia, China ready to back each other on issues such as protecting sovereignty

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russia and China are ready to support each other on a wide range of issues, including national unity and protection of sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said in a video address ahead of a visit to China starting on Tuesday.

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Relations between Russia and China have reached an 'unprecedented level' of mutual understanding and trust, Putin said as he prepared to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks on Wednesday.

The countries are ready to cooperate on mutually beneficial and equality-based principles and "to support each other on issues affecting the core interests of the two countries, including the protection of sovereignty and national unity", Putin said. He did not provide any further details.

Russia and China are actively expanding ties in economy, politics and defence, he said, adding that "a close" and "strategic" connection between Moscow and Beijing was playing "a stabilizing role" in global relations.

"We are not aligning against anyone, but working for the cause of peace and universal prosperity," Putin said.

Reuters

PutinRussiaChinaissuessovereignty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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