(Video) Woman caught on CCTV pulling her own hair into food to claim refund

A woman in Pingtan, Fujian province, was caught on CCTV pulling a hair from her own head and dropping it into her food after finishing her meal, then using the photo to claim a refund through an online ordering platform, local media reported.

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The woman, who appeared calm throughout, applied for a refund of 78 yuan without having raised any complaint with restaurant staff. After the refund was processed, suspicious staff reviewed the footage and discovered her actions.

Restaurant staff said the woman had dined there before and was already known to nearby businesses as someone who habitually tried to get free meals. Mall management confirmed she had used similar tactics at multiple restaurants, with shop managers discussing the pattern in group chats.

The restaurant has reported the case to police. Legal experts said the woman's actions amount to fraud and malicious claims, and repeat offences could lead to administrative penalties or criminal liability.