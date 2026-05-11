logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Staff member in ICU after 'hanging ghost' role almost turns real in escape room

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The accident occurred during a “haunted hospital” scenario escape room session.
The accident occurred during a “haunted hospital” scenario escape room session.

A staff member at a Taipei escape room was left in critical condition after a staged “hanging ghost” stunt went wrong, resulting in suspected accidental strangulation and cardiac arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at a flagship outlet of escape room chain “RostartGames” in the Xinyi district on the evening of May 10, where a 29-year-old female employee surnamed Ng was playing a horror role in a themed game.

Escape rooms are immersive, interactive games in which participants solve puzzles and complete themed challenges within a set time, often with live actors enhancing the experience, particularly in horror scenarios.

According to local media reports, the woman was part of a “haunted hospital” scenario designed to frighten participants. During the stunt, a suspected operational error involving a real rope led to her being accidentally strangled.

The incident only came to light when participants noticed the staff’s face turning bluish-purple and realized something was wrong, prompting them to call for help.

She was found to have lost breathing and a heartbeat due to prolonged oxygen deprivation and was rushed to Taipei Medical University Hospital, where she was resuscitated and later admitted to the intensive care unit. She remains under observation.

In a social media post, the staff’s brother said it is still unclear how long she suffered from oxygen deprivation and that doctors would need several days to assess her condition. He also alleged that some equipment used at the venue may not have met professional safety standards, noting that the rope involved appeared to be a real hemp rope without safety-release or anti-strangulation features.

Police conducted an on-site investigation, reviewed surveillance footage, and interviewed six individuals involved in the incident. Initial findings have ruled out evidence of third-party interference.

The victim’s family has filed a complaint against the operator. Two company representatives, aged 38 and 32, have been questioned by police. The case has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent bodily harm and causing serious injury through negligence.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump (L) talks to China's President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. (AFP)
China confirms Trump's visit this week
CHINA
2 hours ago
Chinese ambassador urges UK to stop anti-China political manipulation and emboldening anti-China elements
CHINA
18 hours ago
China sees steady durian price decline
CHINA
10-05-2026 12:42 HKT
Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari
Thailand's SiamAI denies exporting US AI servers to China
CHINA
09-05-2026 15:11 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House on May 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is flying to Sterling, Virginia to attend a LIV Golf dinner. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
China trade beats forecasts in April despite Mideast war
CHINA
09-05-2026 13:28 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP A flag flies atop a pole on the roof of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom, on Portland Place in London on November 18, 2025.
China denounces UK spy convictions as 'political farce'
CHINA
08-05-2026 20:37 HKT
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
British MPs to visit China for first time in seven years, sources say
CHINA
08-05-2026 18:57 HKT
The logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured at China Eastern Airlines Headquarters in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Former China Eastern Airlines chairman indicted on bribery charges
CHINA
08-05-2026 17:35 HKT
China's State Councilor and Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at a plenary session during the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
China sentences former defence ministers to death with reprieve
CHINA
08-05-2026 16:22 HKT
Rubble and damaged buildings after a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Death toll rises to 37 in China fireworks factory blast
CHINA
08-05-2026 15:09 HKT
Cathay Pacific to hire 3,000 employees this year amid $100 billion expansion and 80th anniversary
NEWS
09-05-2026 18:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase
NEWS
11 hours ago
Ex-Hoixe Cake Shop owner dies after falling from Kwun Tong industrial building while chasing suspected burglar
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.