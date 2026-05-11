Staff member in ICU after 'hanging ghost' role almost turns real in escape room

A staff member at a Taipei escape room was left in critical condition after a staged “hanging ghost” stunt went wrong, resulting in suspected accidental strangulation and cardiac arrest.

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The incident occurred at a flagship outlet of escape room chain “RostartGames” in the Xinyi district on the evening of May 10, where a 29-year-old female employee surnamed Ng was playing a horror role in a themed game.

Escape rooms are immersive, interactive games in which participants solve puzzles and complete themed challenges within a set time, often with live actors enhancing the experience, particularly in horror scenarios.

According to local media reports, the woman was part of a “haunted hospital” scenario designed to frighten participants. During the stunt, a suspected operational error involving a real rope led to her being accidentally strangled.

The incident only came to light when participants noticed the staff’s face turning bluish-purple and realized something was wrong, prompting them to call for help.

She was found to have lost breathing and a heartbeat due to prolonged oxygen deprivation and was rushed to Taipei Medical University Hospital, where she was resuscitated and later admitted to the intensive care unit. She remains under observation.

In a social media post, the staff’s brother said it is still unclear how long she suffered from oxygen deprivation and that doctors would need several days to assess her condition. He also alleged that some equipment used at the venue may not have met professional safety standards, noting that the rope involved appeared to be a real hemp rope without safety-release or anti-strangulation features.

Police conducted an on-site investigation, reviewed surveillance footage, and interviewed six individuals involved in the incident. Initial findings have ruled out evidence of third-party interference.

The victim’s family has filed a complaint against the operator. Two company representatives, aged 38 and 32, have been questioned by police. The case has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent bodily harm and causing serious injury through negligence.

