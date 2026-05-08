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CHINA

Death toll rises to 37 in China fireworks factory blast

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Rubble and damaged buildings after a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Rubble and damaged buildings after a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The death toll has risen to 37 from 26 and one person remains missing after a fireworks factory explosion in the southern Chinese province of Hunan, state news agency Xinhua saidon Friday, in the deadliest blast reported in China since 2019.

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The explosion happened at around 4:40 p.m. (0840 GMT) on Monday in Hunan's Liuyang, known as China's fireworks capital because it manufactures 60% of the domestic supply of the devices and about 70% of exports.

Xinhua said on-site research and rescue work has been completed and 51 people are being treated at hospitals.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and police have summoned eight people for questioning on suspicion of causing the deadly explosion, state media said.

The probe is under supervision of China's top prosecutors while Hunan has ordered the suspension of operations for all fireworks plants in the city for safety inspections. 

In June, an explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan killed nine people.

In 2019, a chemical plant blast in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu left 78 people dead. 

Reuters

Death tollChinafireworks factoryblast

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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