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CHINA

British MPs to visit China for first time in seven years, sources say

CHINA
50 mins ago
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Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

A cross-party delegation of British lawmakers will visit China this month for the first time since 2019, two sources familiar with the preparations said, in a sign of warming ties since a visit in January by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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The five-day trip by 12 Labour and Conservative MPs in mid-May is organised by the Great Britain-China Centre, an NGO funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to promote ties with China.

Reuters could not determine the full list of participating MPs or details of their itinerary. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as preparations for the visit are still underway.

The Centre and the Foreign Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In contrast, British lawmakers have made nine visits since 2022 to Taiwan, the democratically governed island that China claims as its own territory, although Taiwan rejects the claim.

In 2021, China imposed sanctions on nine Britons, including Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, accusing them of spreading "lies and disinformation" about alleged human rights abuses in its western region of Xinjiang.

Beijing then lifted sanctions on six serving lawmakers in January after Starmer met President Xi Jinping on his China trip, which both sides hailed as a "reset" in ties. 

Until then, relations had soured by tension during the coronavirus pandemic over human rights and spying accusations.

However, China has retained its Xinjiang-related sanctions on two British academics and lawyers, as well as four organisations based in Britain.

The British MPs' visit follows one in March by nine European lawmakers, the first in eight years after China lifted sanctions on certain MEPs in 2025.

The resumption in parliamentary exchanges marks a tentative reopening of diplomatic dialogue after years of frosty ties between China and Europe.

However, issues around alleged Chinese spying and the controversial mega-embassy China plans to build in London continue to swirl.

This week, a London court held two men guilty of spying on behalf of Hong Kong and China, targeting prominent pro-democracy dissidents now based in Britain.

The men, both dual Chinese and British nationals, denied the accusations, while the Chinese embassy in London has accused Britain of fabricating the charges against them. 

Reuters

British MPsvisitChinafirst timeseven years

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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