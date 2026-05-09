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CHINA

Thailand's SiamAI denies exporting US AI servers to China

CHINA
27 mins ago
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Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari
Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari

Bangkok-based SiamAI said on Saturday it had not exported AI servers to China and that it complies with U.S. export and re-export control laws.

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Here are some details of the company's statement:

The firm has faced allegations of circumventing exports of advanced chips from U.S. firms Super Micro Computer and Nvidia to China.

"SiamAI has not engaged in the export of AI servers to China," it said in a statement.

"SiamAI is committed to full adherence to all applicable U.S. export and re-export control laws and regulations," it said.

U.S. prosecutors alleged at least $2.5 billion in U.S. AI technology was shipped to China, including more than $500 million shipped between April and mid-May 2025.

In recent years, Thailand has attracted billions of dollars of investments for data centres from ByteDance's TikTok, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Reuters

ThailandSiamAIexportingUSAIserversChina

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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