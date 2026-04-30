logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China appoints Zhang Zhu agriculture minister in second shake-up in two years

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A paramilitary police officer stands guard, on the day of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in front of the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
A paramilitary police officer stands guard, on the day of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in front of the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China on Thursday named Zhang Zhu agriculture minister, days after appointing him to lead the Communist Party's operations at the ministry, in the second top-level shake-up in two years.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Zhang, 58, a veteran regional and agricultural official who most recently served as party chief of Urumqi, the capital of China's northwestern Xinjiang region, replaces Han Jun, 62, who had served as agriculture minister and party chief since 2024.

Han replaced Tang Renjian, who was investigated by the party's powerful anti-graft watchdog in May 2024, after four years in the role, and later sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking $38 million in bribes.

The agriculture ministry has not specified why Han has been replaced in his posts, and his resume has been removed from the Chinese version of the ministry's website.

Reuters

ChinaZhang Zhuagriculture ministershake-uptwo years

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Air China. Reuters
China's top airlines swing to Q1 profit, fuel costs cloud outlook
FINANCE
29 mins ago
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's Shenzhen further eases homebuying curbs
PROPERTY
16 hours ago
Bank of China. Reuters
China's largest lenders' first-quarter profit up over 3 percent, sour loan ratios steady
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Li Yunze. Reuters
China's financial regulatory head Li Yunze demoted, sources say
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Bank of Communications. Reuters
China's Bank of Communications posts 3.1 percent profit rise in first quarter
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Australia minister urges keeping 'fuel flowing' on China visit
CHINA
20 hours ago
People walk past an office building of Agricultural Bank of China, in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS
China's AgBank posts 4.52 percent rise in first-quarter profit
FINANCE
20 hours ago
China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 3.31pc profit rise in first quarter
FINANCE
20 hours ago
The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS
Geely Q1 profit drops 26.7pc to 4.17 bln yuan
FINANCE
22 hours ago
People arrive at the United Nations headquarters before a meeting on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at the U.N., in New York City, U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US wants curbs on China as a condition for paying UN dues, report says
CHINA
22 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.