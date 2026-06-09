logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

What we know about Xi's visit to North Korea

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by KIM WON JIN / AFP People watch a news program on the visit of China's President Xi Jinping, in the Kaeson Station of the Pyongyang Metro in Pyongyang on June 9, 2026.
Photo by KIM WON JIN / AFP People watch a news program on the visit of China's President Xi Jinping, in the Kaeson Station of the Pyongyang Metro in Pyongyang on June 9, 2026.

President Xi Jinping concluded a visit to North Korea on Tuesday, after meetings with Kim Jong Un that the Chinese leader said reached an "important consensus" on building ties.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AFP looks at what we know about the rare summit.

 

- What happened? -

 

Xi arrived in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Monday for his first official visit to the diplomatically isolated nation since 2019.

He travelled with his wife and several other top officials for a two-day trip he said aimed to bring ties between the longtime partners to "new heights".

The timing appeared significant, coming after Xi hosted a string of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, in Beijing.

State media images showed Xi and Kim beaming as they shook each other's hand, with the Chinese leader receiving a lavish welcome ceremony with a red-carpet military salute and cheering crowds.

 

- What were the outcomes? -

 

Xi said he had reached "an important consensus with Kim on developing China-DPRK relations in the new era", China's Xinhua news agency reported, using North Korea's official acronym.

The leaders agreed to put the two nations' friendly relations "on a more solid basis", North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Xi told Kim their countries should "should strengthen exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement (and) the military" and expand economic cooperation, according to Chinese state media.

He also called for expanded economic cooperation, citing the recent reopening of border crossings and transport links.

Beijing has long been Pyongyang's largest economic partner, with US and South Korean estimates indicating that China has accounted for almost all of North Korea's annual foreign trade in recent years.

In March, flights and passenger train services between Beijing and Pyongyang resumed after a six-year hiatus due to pandemic-era border closures and their aftermath.

 

- What about North Korea's nukes? -

 

Official readouts and state media reports have not said whether Xi and Kim discussed North Korea's nuclear weapons development, for which Pyongyang languishes under international sanctions.

That is important because the White House said last month that the Chinese leader and Trump had "confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea" during their summit in Beijing.

Kim has repeatedly vowed never to give up his nuclear arsenal, and his powerful sister said before Xi's visit that the programme was Pyongyang's "line of no retreat".

The absence of denuclearisation from official statements means the summit effectively "appeared to have been a forum where China granted Pyongyang's rights to nuclear weapons", Lee Ho-ryung of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses told AFP.

In return, it appears Kim "supported Beijing's One-China principle regarding Taiwan", she added, referring to the self-ruled island China claims as its own.

"Our party and government will fully support the policy and stand of the Chinese party and government to defend the core interests on the 'one-China' principle," KCNA said.

 

- How did Kim emerge from the talks? -

 

Analysts noted that the summit took place as Kim enjoys enhanced global status after backing Russia with troops and munitions in its war with Ukraine.

Kim is "no longer just a recipient of aid, but a provider of critical military assets", having "successfully leveraged his nuisance value into strategic relevance", Seong-Hyon Lee, a visiting scholar at the Harvard University Asia Center, told AFP.

Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the meeting reflected the convergence of "North Korea's desire to cement its status as an indispensable strategic actor through its nuclear arsenal" and "China's expanding ambitions to shape the Northeast Asian order".

Besides Xi and Putin, Kim's meetings with leaders from Belarus, Laos and Vietnam since last year have proven that North Korea is no longer such a diplomatic pariah, said Minseon Ku, a diplomacy professor at DePaul University.

China and North Korea have a military alliance centred on a 1961 treaty obliging each side to come to the other's aid in the event of an armed attack.

North Korea is the only country with which China has such a military agreement, though Pyongyang also signed a mutual defence treaty with Russia in 2024.

Beijing appears to aim "to offer economic incentives while monitoring North Korea to ensure it does not act against Beijing's interests in the diplomatic and military spheres", Hong said.

AFP

XivisitNorth Korea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the day of their bilateral summit in Beijing, China, September 4, 2025 (Reuters/File)
With China's Xi in North Korea, Kim to project confidence, defiance
CHINA
07-06-2026 14:50 HKT
This picture taken on June 3, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 4, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front R) inspecting the newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea's Kim stresses stronger naval nuclear deterrent
WORLD
06-06-2026 18:35 HKT
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on September 4, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 5, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Russia, US and nuclear: What to expect from Xi-Kim summit
CHINA
05-06-2026 19:05 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties
CHINA
05-06-2026 11:51 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the country's nuclear material production base and nuclear weapons institute, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 29, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS /File Photo
North Korea's Kim calls for 'exponential' nuclear expansion after inspecting new plant, KCNA says
WORLD
04-06-2026 11:31 HKT
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui meets with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 26, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea 'not keen' on engaging with US, South: Singapore FM
WORLD
29-05-2026 17:39 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees test launches of a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and precision cruise missiles, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 26, 2026, in this picture released May 27, 2026 by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea tests AI-guided missiles and artillery rockets designed for modern warfare, KCNA says
WORLD
27-05-2026 12:24 HKT
Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore foreign minister in North Korea on rare trip to two Koreas
WORLD
27-05-2026 09:13 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP A woman watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on May 26, 2026.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul
WORLD
26-05-2026 14:16 HKT
Rescue operations are under way at the site of an explosion at a biotechnology company in Shuozhou, North China’s Shanxi Province on February, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
At least 90 dead in China's worst coal mine disaster in over 16 years
CHINA
23-05-2026 11:51 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
08-06-2026 18:42 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.