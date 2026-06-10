Douyin cracks down on illegal cross-border investment content

Douyin has removed more than 1,500 pieces of content in the past two weeks as part of a crackdown on content encouraging illegal cross-border investment, following similar actions by Xiaohongshu, Chinese media reported.

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The platform prohibits content that teaches or guides users to open Hong Kong bank accounts and securities accounts, or provides unqualified services for doing so, according to a Douyin representative cited by Cailianshe.

Xiaohongshu has also taken action, removing 539 posts and 146 comments related to illegally encouraging cross-border investment.