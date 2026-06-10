Messi plushies see roaring trade as China firms get World Cup boost

Toy charms shaped like a goat and decked out in Lionel Messi's Argentina number 10 shirt pepper a factory tabletop in China, where sellers are betting on the country's lucrative fan market for a big World Cup boost.

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The World Cup begins in North America on Thursday but China won't be there after failing to qualify once again, leaving their sole appearance back in 2002.

Yet there's still plenty of interest in the country and the showpiece is a boon for Chinese merchants crunching out kits and accessories for fans spending on "emotional value" -- a rare bright spot in a domestic economy plagued by sluggish consumption.

The palm-sized soft-toy goats -- homage to Messi's title as the GOAT ("greatest of all time") -- are a bestseller for All Star Partner, a Chinese firm who have a contract with teams including Argentina to make branded products.

The company's sales are up five-fold this year compared to the 2022 World Cup, according to its CEO.

At the factory in Yiwu, China's wholesale hub in the east of the country, workers affixed chains to the blue and white Messi "goats", which are designed to be attached to bags.

They are then packaged and sent out for storefronts across the country.

Nearby were soft-toy footballers resembling Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, fluffy roosters in France polos and teddy bears in Spain kits.

A "very ordinary" bear was the first iteration of the company's now-booming plush charms, sharing a market with Chinese toymaker Pop Mart's wildly popular Labubus.

"We dressed it in a football kit and it sold really well," said CEO Luo Bin.

"We sold tens of thousands as soon as it came out, so very quickly we felt that this category was very popular."

Luo admitted that the plush pendants had little practical use.

"Perhaps now because of the economic environment... people's choices are no longer practical ones," he said.

"People now care a lot about emotional value. That is, 'I want to buy something that I really love. That, when I look at it, makes me really happy.'"

- 'Emotional exits' -

On a weekday at a nearby All Star Partner storefront, shoppers trickled in to browse racks of jerseys and plush bag charms, along with display tables scattered with key chains, pet toys and inflatable neck pillows stored in a silicone horse.

"Right now young people are under a lot of pressure and they need some emotional and economic exits," said Fang Tian, a football fan since the 2014 World Cup.

The 79 yuan ($11.60) Messi goats -- which appear closer to lambs -- were probably the most popular products in the store, added influencer Zhu Hui.

"I've found that Chinese people are actually highly enthusiastic about football stars, and (their enthusiasm) lasts a long time," the 28-year-old said.

"My friends are all willing to fight to stay up to watch the games."

During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, despite their team not playing, China accounted for half of all viewing on digital and social platforms, according to FIFA.

England superfan Shang Jianxing, who bought a Portugal pet carrier for a friend, believes China's football culture is at the start of becoming a way of life.

The 43-year-old has been to several World Cups and plans to travel to the United States for a semi-final match.

Shang, who is from the eastern province of Zhejiang, chased his obsession with England's David Beckham and Michael Owen to north London where he studied business from 2003 to 2008.

He still hopes to see China's return to football's biggest stage, having watched them beaten 4-0 by Brazil at the 2002 World Cup.

China lost all three group games in 2002 and failed to score a goal.

Shang pointed to growing youth football programmes in China as signs of better days ahead for the nation's much-maligned men's team.

"It's a pity" China has missed out on every World Cup except 2002, he said, given football's popularity at home.

"I think sooner or later the Chinese team will play in the World Cup again."

AFP