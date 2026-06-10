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CHINA

Chinese basketball player banned for competing under different names

CHINA
39 mins ago
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Li Yize (left). [Photo/Xinhua]
Li Yize (left). [Photo/Xinhua]

A teenage Chinese basketball international player was banned for three years on Wednesday for lying about his age and competing under two names, said the Chinese Basketball Association.

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Local media reports in April suggested photographs of national youth team player Li Yize closely resembled those of another player, Zhang Hanbo, prompting a probe by the CBA.

"An investigation by relevant authorities has confirmed athlete Zhang Hanbo (birth date March 19, 2006) and Li Yize (birth date March 27, 2008) are the same person," the CBA said in a statement shared online.

Local media reported that Li registered the later birth date to participate in a national competition in 2024.

But a player closely resembling Li had registered as two years older under the name Zhang Hanbo to play in an U-17 league in 2022, they added.

Li and four others were banned from all CBA events until June 9, 2029 and Li was ordered to correct his registered age and other information.

Three youth teams in central China's Hubei province were also banned for three years from local competitions.

AFP

Chinese basketball playerbannedcompetingdifferent names

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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