Woman in landmark workplace sexual assault case seeks over 2.5m yuan in compensation

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A court in Tianjin is set to hear a landmark compensation claim this week in what is believed to be China's first case where psychological trauma from a workplace sexual assault was officially recognized as a work-related injury.

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The woman, Cui Lili, who developed post-traumatic stress disorder after being assaulted by her boss, is now seeking more than 2.5 million yuan in damages and lost pay.

The case, which has drawn national attention, will be heard at a tribunal of the Jinnan District People's Court on the afternoon of April 23. This hearing marks the latest chapter in a years-long battle for justice for Cui Lili, a former sales director from Tianjin. Her ordeal began in September 2023 when she was sexually assaulted by her company's general manager, Wang Hao, while on a business trip in Hangzhou.

After the assault, Cui was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), rendering her unable to continue her job. Her attacker, Wang Hao, was subsequently convicted of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.

Instead of receiving support, Cui's employer terminated her employment, citing absenteeism and a serious violation of company rules. The company also refused to assist her in filing for a work-related injury claim. In response, Cui took her fight public, using her real name and documenting her legal journey on social media to challenge the stigma faced by victims.

Her persistence led to a breakthrough in December 2024, when the Jinnan Human Resources And Society Security Bureau officially recognized her PTSD as a work-related injury.

The decision was based on a legal interpretation that injuries sustained for work-related reasons while away on business qualify for this status. The company filed an administrative lawsuit to overturn the decision but was defeated in court in July 2025.

When the company failed to appeal within the legal timeframe, the ruling became final, setting a significant precedent for similar cases in China.

With the work-related injury status legally affirmed, Cui is now pursuing compensation. Her claim of over 2.5 million yuan includes wages for a 24-month period of missed work, overtime pay, and other disability benefits. Before the incident, her annual salary, including commissions, was more than 1.2 million yuan.