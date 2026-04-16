Macau CE to lead delegation to Portugal and Spain, joined by mainland firms

A delegation led by Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai will depart for Portugal and Spain on Friday, marking the first time such a visit will include representatives from key mainland enterprises.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move is described as a collective effort to develop foreign markets, as the government stated that this approach aims to better leverage Macau's role as a "liaison" between China and Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries.

The delegation's first stop will be Portugal, followed by Spain. Afterward, the government contingent will continue to Switzerland and Belgium for further visits before returning to Macau on April 26.

Macau authorities noted that the trip also seeks to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Portugal, Spain, the European Union, and the World Trade Organization.

During Sam's absence, Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio-chak will serve as the acting Chief Executive.