logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese automaker patents voice-activated in-car toilet

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo is seen on a Seres car during an event at the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon
A logo is seen on a Seres car during an event at the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon

A Chinese automaker has patented a toilet concealed beneath a sliding car seat that can be operated using voice commands, according to a government database.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Electric vehicle company Seres received patent approval for its mobile latrine earlier this month, public records show.

The on-the-go lavatory can be accessed manually through pushing the seat back, as well as through the voice command "start up toilet function".

The amenity is intended to "satisfy users' toilet needs on long journeys, while camping or while living in the car", Seres engineers wrote in the patent filing.

A fan mechanism and an exhaust pipe funnel odours out of the car, while waste is collected in a tank that must be emptied periodically.

The toilet also features a rotating heating element that evaporates urine and dries other waste.

The sliding seat design "optimizes the utility of the car's interior", Seres said in the filing.

China's electric vehicle companies have unveiled models decked out with increasingly outlandish accessories in recent years in a bid to impress buyers in an oversaturated market.

Features like karaoke systems and mini-fridges have become common, and automaker Nio boasts a built-in "hot stone massage" in its car seats.

Industry champion BYD last year announced an intelligent vehicle-mounted drone system it said would be available across all models, while XPeng has said deliveries of its "Land Aircraft Carrier" -- a car that contains its own six-propeller flying vehicle -- should start this year.

Seres has yet to announce any toilet-equipped vehicles, and it is unclear if any will be produced.

The company, which partnered with telecommunications giant Huawei to develop its premium AITO line, did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment. 

AFP

Chinese automakerpatentsvoice-activatedin-car toilet

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Harvard sign is seen at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27, 2025. on September 19 the Trump administration imposed fresh restrictions on Harvard's access to federal funds, opening a new front in its unprecedented crackdown on the prestigious US university. (Photo by Rick Friedman / AFP)
Trump admin hits Harvard with new restrictions on funds
WORLD
20-09-2025 16:51 HKT
Students walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi/File Photo
Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
WORLD
09-08-2025 10:04 HKT
A logo is seen at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
New twist in EU-China patents standoff at WTO
CHINA
22-07-2025 12:17 HKT
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese Embassy in Japan reveal details of terror threats, attacks
CHINA
14 mins ago
Macau’s finance secretary resigns, citing 'personal reasons'
CHINA
14 mins ago
People wait in a long assistance line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
China issues US safety alert for citizens citing 'malicious questioning' by US border officers
CHINA
3 hours ago
A hand is seen on a laptop with binary codes displayed in front of the Ukrainian flag in this illustration taken, August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Sri Lanka arrests nine Chinese over alleged cyberscam gear
CHINA
5 hours ago
Wang Yi urges continued ceasefire, backs Iran's sovereignty in phone call with Iranian FM
CHINA
12 hours ago
Canton Fair opens in China with record scale
CHINA
19 hours ago
President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS
China says it will 'resolutely support' Cuba against US pressure
CHINA
22 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
15 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.