Gucci-owner Kering to buy stake in Chinese luxury brand Icicle

Gucci-owner Kering will acquire a minority stake in Shanghai-based Icicle Fashion Group as part of a new partnership with its Chinese parent ICCF, the French luxury group said on Thursday.

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Icicle, a fast growing Chinese luxury brand founded in 1997 that started expanding into the West, operates more than 200 stores, including in Paris, Kering said in a statement.

Reuters