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CHINA

Gucci-owner Kering to buy stake in Chinese luxury brand Icicle

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A logo of Kering is displayed at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) venue in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A logo of Kering is displayed at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) venue in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Gucci-owner Kering will acquire a minority stake in Shanghai-based Icicle Fashion Group as part of a new partnership with its Chinese parent ICCF, the French luxury group said on Thursday.

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Icicle, a fast growing Chinese luxury brand founded in 1997 that started expanding into the West, operates more than 200 stores, including in Paris, Kering said in a statement. 

Reuters

GucciKeringstakeChinese luxury brandIcicle

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