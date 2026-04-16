logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese Embassy in Japan reveal details of terror threats, attacks

CHINA
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

In a Thursday press briefing, China’s top diplomat in Japan, Shi Yong, revealed a disturbing sequence of criminal acts targeting the Chinese Embassy—including a break-in by an active-duty soldier and a bomb threat that forced a two-hour lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Shi, the first crime occurred on March 5, when a group claiming to include former police and Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel mailed a threat letter vowing direct attacks on Chinese diplomatic missions.

But the most brazen breach happened 19 days later. On March 24, Kodai Murata, when an active-duty SDF member scaled the embassy wall armed with a knife. He successfully entered the compound before being stopped.

Just one week after that invasion, on March 31, a second suspect—claiming to be a reserve SDF member—sent an online threat stating he had planted a remote-controlled bomb inside the Chinese Embassy. Japanese police responded with a nearly two-hour bomb disposal operation.

The Chinese Embassy condemned the three incidents as grave violations of international law, calling the attacks an assault on China’s sovereignty and the safety of its personnel. Shi also criticized Japanese police for failing to take the initial threats seriously and for not identifying those responsible.

Chinese EmbassyJapanterrorthreatsattacks

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
An oil refinery in the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan plans $10 billion framework to help Asia secure oil
WORLD
15-04-2026 16:01 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit to the Central Officers School of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 18, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea calls Japan diplomatic paper a 'grave provocation'
WORLD
15-04-2026 13:46 HKT
UNIFIL vehicles drive on a main road in Qlayaa, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
Canada, UK, Australia and Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'
WORLD
15-04-2026 11:03 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi poses with members of British rock band Deep Purple, Don Airey, Ian Paice, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Simon McBride during their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2026. YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Pool via REUTERS
Deep Purple thrills Japan's superfan prime minister with a quick visit
WORLD
10-04-2026 19:48 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi listens to a question about the situation in the Middle East during a budget committee session of the House of Councillors at Parliament in Tokyo on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan downgrades 'intimidating' China as ties sour
CHINA
10-04-2026 17:03 HKT
People walk along Takeshita street at Harajuku shopping area in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan.
Japan rules out major domestic risks from private credit for now
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:10 HKT
Satsuki Katayama attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2018. REUTERS
Japan ready to take decisive action against speculative FX moves, finance minister says
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
500-ton weight plunges from 30 metres at Japan steel mill, 3 dead, 1 missing
WORLD
09-04-2026 06:05 HKT
Hikari Maruyama (center) and Runa Kurosawa (left) stand in the women-only quarters during their break time inside the amphibious transport ship JS Osumi (LST-4001) in waters close to Okinawa, Japan November 14, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist
WORLD
08-04-2026 18:02 HKT
A man wearing a high-visibility vest carries a child's bicycle at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in central Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Under airstrikes, Iran defiant on eve of Trump's ceasefire deadline
WORLD
07-04-2026 11:18 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
15 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.