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CHINA

Canton Fair opens in China with record scale

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises.

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The number of exhibition zones has increased to 179, including nine new sections covering smart wearables, display technologies, consumer drones, modular houses and garden facilities, according to the organizers.

As of April 9, 290 leading purchasing enterprises had confirmed their participation, marking a 30 percent year-on-year increase.

Zhu Yong, head of the China Foreign Trade Center, said the new buyers primarily come from Belt and Road partner countries, with notable growth from Latin America and Africa.

In line with the goal of trade-investment integration set in China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the Canton Fair will build a full-life-cycle trade promotion ecosystem, Zhu added.

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is held twice a year in Guangzhou. It is the longest-running of several comprehensive international trade events in China, and has been hailed as the barometer of China's foreign trade.

Canton Fair

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