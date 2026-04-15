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CHINA

Xi meets Russian FM as leaders flock to China over Middle East war

CHINA
4 hours ago
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Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture posted on the Telegram account of the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 15, 2026 shows Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shaking hands with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture posted on the Telegram account of the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 15, 2026 shows Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shaking hands with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, as a string of leaders of countries impacted by the Middle East war flock to Beijing.

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Lavrov joins Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnamese leader To Lam in meeting with Xi this week.

The Russian diplomat told a news conference after meeting Xi that Moscow could "compensate" for China's energy shortages as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains choked by the Iran war.

Xi, meanwhile, has sought to position China as a mediator and stable partner in the face of the US- and Israeli-led conflict.

Xi told Abu Dhabi's crown prince on Tuesday that China would play a "constructive role" in promoting peace talks in the Middle East.

In talks with Spain's Sanchez, Xi warned that the world was facing "chaos and turmoil" and "a contest between justice and force", urging closer cooperation.

The Spanish prime minister, meanwhile, welcomed China's role in seeking to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

Though the level of diplomatic activity is normal for Beijing, the Middle East war and particularly the issue of energy security have taken on new urgency in diplomatic discussions, according to Dylan Loh, associate professor at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"China has got leverage and influence over Iran, and there are some hopes and expectations that China can use this influence in a more direct way," Loh said.

Countries, particularly in the Gulf, could be hoping China can pressure Iran to stop its attacks on Gulf countries and to persist with diplomatic negotiations, he said.

- Shortfall -

The string of visitors "demonstrates that various actors are adjusting to the realities of an uncertain world. Engaging with the PRC, including over areas of difference, is part of this adjustment", according to Ja Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore.

While many visits were likely planned before the Middle East crisis, those from Gulf countries' representatives and Lavrov "seem more of a direct result of the conflict and the desire to de-escalate", Chong said.

Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to China to boost bilateral ties, said Russia could help China with energy resources following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

China is a net importer of oil and has seen prices for petrol, plastics, and fertilisers spike due to the war.

"Russia can, without doubt, compensate for the shortfall in resources that has arisen both for the PRC and for other countries that are interested in working with us", Lavrov said during a news conference in Beijing, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

But "Moscow and Beijing's interests may diverge somewhat on the war in Iran", according to Chong.

High energy prices are disruptive for China's economy, but can help Moscow fund its war in Ukraine, Chong said.

During his meeting with Lavrov at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi urged China and Russia to "give full play to the advantages of geographic proximity and complementarity, deepen all-round cooperation and raise the resilience of each other's development", according to a readout from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

"Both sides should maintain strategic focus, trust each other, support each other, develop together," Xi said.

Lavrov told Xi that China-Russia relations "play a stabilising role in world affairs", according to Russian state news agencies.

On Tuesday, Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi "conducted in-depth exchanges on the US-Iran conflict, the Asia-Pacific situation, the Ukraine crisis" and other issues, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

They also discussed plans for a meeting between Putin and Xi, which Lavrov said would take place in the first half of this year.

Beijing and Moscow are close economic and political partners, and the relationship has deepened further since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. 

AFP

Updated 4.08pm

Lavrov says compensateChinaresource gapIranwarRussia

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