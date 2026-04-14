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CHINA

Hungary's Magyar says open to cooperation with China

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party, speaks during a press conference a day after the parliamentary election, in which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat, Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026. (Reuters)
Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party, speaks during a press conference a day after the parliamentary election, in which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat, Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026. (Reuters)

Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar said that he is open to pragmatic cooperation with China and the cooperation serves the interests of both sides.

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Speaking at his first international press conference after his Tisza party won Sunday's parliamentary election, Magyar said China is "one of the most important and strongest countries in the world" and that cooperation is in the interest of both countries.

"I would be very happy to visit Beijing, and we would also be very pleased to welcome Chinese leaders here in Hungary," he said.

Addressing Chinese investment projects in Hungary, Magyar said such investments will be reviewed, but not with the aim of undermining or stopping them.

Rather, he said, the goal will be to ensure that the projects comply with European Union and Hungarian standards on environmental protection, health and labor, and that they contribute to the performance of the Hungarian economy.

He said such projects can be beneficial if supply chains are developed, Hungarian small- and medium-sized enterprises are able to participate, and value chains are created that contribute to Hungary's gross domestic product and the well-being of its people.

"We warmly welcome investors -- we just need to find common interests," he said. 

Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that she spoke with Magyar and that there is swift work to be done to introduce reforms needed for unfreezing EU funding.

"We discussed immediate priorities," von der Leyen said in a post on social media platform X.

"There is swift work to be done to restore, realign and reform. Restore the rule of law. Realign with our shared European values. And reform, to unlock the opportunities offered by European investments," she added.

(Xinhua and Reuters)

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