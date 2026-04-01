Alleged Chen Zhi associate Li Xiong extradited from Cambodia to China

An alleged core member of Chinese-Cambodian businessman Chen Zhi's online scam and money laundering operation, Li Xiong, was extradited from Cambodia to China, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday, citing security officials.

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Chen founded the Prince Group, a Cambodian conglomerate with fingers in everything from real estate to banking and airlines - and according to U.S. prosecutors, cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes that stole billions of dollars from victims worldwide.

Reuters