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CHINA

China teen diving prodigy nearly retired after 'reaching mental limit'

CHINA
40 mins ago
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Paris 2024 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Victory Ceremony - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - August 06, 2024. Gold medallist Hongchan Quan of China celebrates with her medal on the podium. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Paris 2024 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Victory Ceremony - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - August 06, 2024. Gold medallist Hongchan Quan of China celebrates with her medal on the podium. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

China's three-time Olympic gold medallist diver Quan Hongchan considered retiring after struggling with her mental health and says she has been subjected to intense scrutiny over her weight.

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The 19-year-old won gold at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 when she was just 14. She won two more golds in Paris in 2024.

Now one of China's most popular athletes, crowds have descended on the teenager's hometown in rural Guangdong province and mobbed her at hotels.

A tearful Quan said she started her periods after the Paris Games, which caused her to gain weight even when only "eating a little".

"After the Olympics I actually thought about retiring," she told the Chinese magazine Renwu in an interview published Monday.

"I really, really wanted to, but in the end I still wanted to keep going and continue diving."

Having taken that decision, Quan said she was asked repeatedly about her weight, thrusting herself into training and running to try to shed the kilos.

"During that time, not just within the team but also in public opinion outside, I saw people every day saying I was fat," Quan said.

"But I was already starving myself -- I dieted to the point where I felt like I was about to collapse," she added.

"Everyone knows weight is a nightmare for female divers."

Adulation towards China's sports stars has included fans obsessing over athletes' personal lives and cyberbullying opponents.

State media have called such behaviour "toxic fandom" and Chinese authorities vowed to crack down on it.

Quan said the amount of attention and criticism she received made her afraid of cameras.

"I had reached my limit. I was exhausted -- physically, mentally, emotionally -- everything piling up together," she said, adding that injuries exacerbated her struggles.

State-backed China Daily wrote in November that Quan was now heavier and had a "larger body frame" after she returned from a six-month hiatus to compete in China's National Games in late 2025.

Social media users rallied in support of Quan following the interview.

"Whether or not you want to continue diving, that decision is entirely up to you. Do whatever you want to do. You don't owe anyone anything," one user posted on the Weibo platform.

"Little Hong, be happy," the person added. 

AFP

Chinateendiving prodigyretiredmental limit

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