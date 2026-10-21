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WORLD

Kansas man arrested for alleged threats to shoot Trump at rally

WORLD
44 mins ago
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A Kansas man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly posting public threats to kill President Donald Trump at his rally in the state on Monday, according to the Justice Department.

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Jaden Read, 24, allegedly posted the threatening messages on Facebook in the comments section of news outlet KAKE News stories about Trump's visit. Trump spoke at a campaign rally for Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Park City, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita, on Monday evening.

"Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter? I'm tired of living this money life," Read allegedly wrote in one comment, later adding: "I just got a 308 and 305 round and I'm killing this pedo."

In another comment on a news article, Read allegedly wrote: "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself." A minute later he posted: "IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn't help him" — an apparent reference to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

A tip about the posts led authorities to arrest Read, who was taken into custody Saturday in Clearwater, Kansas.

Prosecutors did not indicate in court papers whether any firearms were recovered from Read upon arrest or whether he had engaged in any of the planning he claimed in his posts.

"Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated," US Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser said. "The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."

Trump did not mention the threats during the event. The White House referred questions to the Secret Service. The Secret Service, US Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol and Wichita Police Department investigated.

Trump threats Kansas arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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