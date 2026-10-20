logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Britain says it will carry out defensive air missions over Saudi Arabia

WORLD
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Destroyed military vehicles reportedly belonging to Saudi-backed forces following fighting with Houthis. (AFP)
Destroyed military vehicles reportedly belonging to Saudi-backed forces following fighting with Houthis. (AFP)

Britain will fly Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets on defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure from Houthi aerial attacks, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the aircraft would operate only in a defensive role and would not conduct offensive strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis, whose attacks Britain says threaten regional stability and risk disrupting energy supplies and trade routes.

"The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region," defense minister Wes Streeting said in a statement.

"That's why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles."

The additional support follows a request from Saudi Arabia's government, which Prime Minister Andy Burnham said earlier this month Britain was prepared to consider.

Britain will also deploy an Atlas A400M transport aircraft and military advisers, expanding assistance announced in September which included an RAF Voyager air-to-air refueling aircraft but not fighter jets.

Houthi attacks against Saudi oil facilities and other infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks as the conflict in Yemen has escalated.

Inside Yemen, authorities said a Houthi strike on Monday against a training camp for Saudi-backed government security forces killed 58 people.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP French police officers check a person during a partial curfew in Lyon on October 19, 2026, following weekend demonstrations over soaring prices degenerated into some of the worst street violence in recent years.
An unhappy republic: France's troubles extend beyond the street
WORLD
3 hours ago
Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy made by Novo Nordisk are seen at a pharmacy in London, Britain March 8, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
As weight-loss drug users turn to dietary supplements, doctors, regulators raise flags
WORLD
4 hours ago
To develop the heat storms concept, Reuters analyzed more than 600 billion temperatures for more than 1 million spots on the globe since 1960. Reuters
How (and why) we developed 'The Age of Heat Storms'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the high cost of living in Milan on October 17 (AFP)
Italy to send 500 troops to Milan after clashes
WORLD
4 hours ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, after a joint news conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Zelenskiy to meet Witkoff as Trump praises Russia and rebukes Ukraine
WORLD
5 hours ago
Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, gestures as he tours a market, ahead of Israel's national election, in Ramla, Israel, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Ben-Gvir poised for election gains as young voters turn to far right
WORLD
5 hours ago
A protester throws a bicycle onto a burning car amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees, France, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
Bonfires of electric bikes burn in Paris riots
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands amid security personnel as he meets with voters at a mall in Ramle on October 19, 2026.
On Israeli election eve, settler violence becomes Netanyahu liability
WORLD
6 hours ago
People queue to apply for visas at the Japanese embassy in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2025. A sign reads: "Consular department at Japanese embassy". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Japan slams lack of access to journalist detained in Russia
WORLD
7 hours ago
Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures, showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea to pull more Ukraine embassy staff after POW dispute
WORLD
7 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
8 hours ago
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.