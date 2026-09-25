Trump-Xi state dinner guest list includes SpaceX’s Musk, Nvidia’s Huang and LVMH’s Arnault

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23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
US President Donald Trump hosted a State Dinner on Thursday at the White House honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Here is the list of invited guests, according to the White House press office. US officials
JD Vance, Vice President
Usha Vance, Second Lady
Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State
Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of Marco Rubio
Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff
David Perdue, US Ambassador to China
Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of David Perdue
Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury
John Freeman, Spouse of Scott Bessent
Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense
Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative
Marlo Greer, Spouse of Jamieson Greer
John Roberts, US Supreme Court
Jane Sullivan Roberts, Spouse of John Roberts
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, US Supreme Court
Jesse Barrett, Spouse of Amy Coney Barrett
Brett Kavanaugh, US Supreme Court
Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Brett Kavanaugh
Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives
Kelly Johnson, Spouse of Mike Johnson
Richard McCormick, Member of the US House of Representatives
Kevin Warsh, Chairman of the Federal Reserve
Jane Lauder, Spouse of Kevin Warsh
Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce
Allison Lutnick, Spouse of Howard Lutnick
John Ratcliffe, CIA Director
Michele Ratcliffe, Spouse to John Ratcliffe
Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to Middle East
Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff
Katie Miller, Spouse of Stephen Miller
Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff
Erin Scavino, Spouse of Dan Scavino
Todd Blanche, Attorney General
Kristine Blanche, Spouse to Todd Blanche
Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services
Cheryl Hines, Spouse of Secretary Kennedy
Linda McMahon, US Secretary of Education
Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior
Kathryn Burgum, Spouse of Secretary Burgum
Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation
Rachel Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy
Russell Vought, White House Budget Director
Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor
Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Jeffrey Sprecher, Spouse of Kelly Loeffler
Jason Smith, Member of the US House of Representatives
Steven Daines, Member of the US Senate
Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence
Cai Qi, Member of the Politburo Standing Committee
Wang Yi, Foreign Minister
He Lifeng, Vice Premier
Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission
Wang Wentao, Commerce Minister
Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Foreign Minister
Xie Feng, Ambassador to the US
Wang Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng
Tang Fangyu, Director of the Central Policy Research Office
Lan Fo'an, Finance Minister
Zhou Hongxu, Director of the Central Security Bureau
Lyu Luhua, Secretary to President Xi
Hong Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister
Cai Wei, Assistant Foreign Minister
Mao Ning, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Zhang Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng
Zhang Yongchao, Deputy Director General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ivanka Trump
Eric Trump
Lara Trump
Tiffany Trump
Michael Boulos
Viktor Knavs
Arabella Kushner
Jensen Huang, Nvidia
Lori Huang, Spouse of Jensen Huang
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms
Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices
Daniel Lin, Spouse of Lisa Su
Tim Cook, Apple
John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs
Lynn Martin, New York Stock Exchange
Linda Mills, New York University
Eric Yuan, Zoom, CEO
Kelly Ortberg, Boeing
Larry Fink, BlackRock
Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone
Sam Altman, OpenAI
Greg Brockman, OpenAI
Anna Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman
Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sands
Sergey Brin, Google
Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin
Satya Nadella, Microsoft
Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin
Sundar Pichai, Google
Larry Culp, GE Aerospace
Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron
Sangeeta Mehrotra, Spouse of Sanjay Mehrotra
Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm
Jeff Bezos, Amazon
Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos
Jeff Yass, Susquehanna International Group
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase
Michael Dell, Dell Technologies
Susan Dell, Spouse of Michael Dell
Mary Barra, General Motors
Anthony Barra, Spouse of Mary Barra
David Solomon, Goldman Sachs
Jane Fraser, Citigroup
Elon Musk, SpaceX
Darren Woods, ExxonMobil
Kathryn Woods, Spouse of Darren Woods
Bret Baier, FOX News
Amy Baier, Spouse of Bret Baier
Laura Ingraham, FOX News
Jesse Watters, FOX News
Emma Watters, Spouse of Jesse Watters
David Ellison, Paramount Skydance
Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse of David Ellison
Brad Gerstner, Altimeter
Katie Simpson, Partner of Brad Gerstner
Albert Bourla, Pfizer
David Sacks, President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and Craft Ventures
Bernard Arnault, LVMH
Alexandre Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault
Ryan McInerney, Visa
Michael Miebach, Mastercard
Meredith O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group
Reuters