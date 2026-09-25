logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump-Xi state dinner guest list includes SpaceX’s Musk, Nvidia’s Huang and LVMH’s Arnault

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang and Tim Cook, chairman of the board of directors of Apple, attend a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang and Tim Cook, chairman of the board of directors of Apple, attend a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump hosted a State Dinner on Thursday at the White House honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here is the list of invited guests, according to the White House press office. US officials

 

  • JD Vance, Vice President

  • Usha Vance, Second Lady

  • Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State

  • Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of Marco Rubio

  • Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff

  • David Perdue, US Ambassador to China

  • Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of David Perdue

  • Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury

  • John Freeman, Spouse of Scott Bessent

  • Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense

  • Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative

  • Marlo Greer, Spouse of Jamieson Greer

  • John Roberts, US Supreme Court

  • Jane Sullivan Roberts, Spouse of John Roberts

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett, US Supreme Court

  • Jesse Barrett, Spouse of Amy Coney Barrett

  • Brett Kavanaugh, US Supreme Court

  • Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Brett Kavanaugh

  • Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives

  • Kelly Johnson, Spouse of Mike Johnson

  • Richard McCormick, Member of the US House of Representatives

  • Kevin Warsh, Chairman of the Federal Reserve

  • Jane Lauder, Spouse of Kevin Warsh

  • Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce

  • Allison Lutnick, Spouse of Howard Lutnick

  • John Ratcliffe, CIA Director

  • Michele Ratcliffe, Spouse to John Ratcliffe

  • Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to Middle East

  • Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff

  • Katie Miller, Spouse of Stephen Miller

  • Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff

  • Erin Scavino, Spouse of Dan Scavino

  • Todd Blanche, Attorney General

  • Kristine Blanche, Spouse to Todd Blanche

  • Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services

  • Cheryl Hines, Spouse of Secretary Kennedy

  • Linda McMahon, US Secretary of Education

  • Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior

  • Kathryn Burgum, Spouse of Secretary Burgum

  • Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation

  • Rachel Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy

  • Russell Vought, White House Budget Director

  • Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

  • Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor

  • Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration

  • Jeffrey Sprecher, Spouse of Kelly Loeffler

  • Jason Smith, Member of the US House of Representatives

  • Steven Daines, Member of the US Senate

  • Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

  • Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence

Chinese officials

  • Cai Qi, Member of the Politburo Standing Committee

  • Wang Yi, Foreign Minister

  • He Lifeng, Vice Premier

  • Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission

  • Wang Wentao, Commerce Minister

  • Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Foreign Minister

  • Xie Feng, Ambassador to the US

  • Wang Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng

  • Tang Fangyu, Director of the Central Policy Research Office

  • Lan Fo'an, Finance Minister

  • Zhou Hongxu, Director of the Central Security Bureau

  • Lyu Luhua, Secretary to President Xi

  • Hong Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister

  • Cai Wei, Assistant Foreign Minister

  • Mao Ning, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Zhang Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng

  • Zhang Yongchao, Deputy Director General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Guests

  • Ivanka Trump

  • Eric Trump

  • Lara Trump

  • Tiffany Trump

  • Michael Boulos

  • Viktor Knavs

  • Arabella Kushner

  • Jensen Huang, Nvidia

  • Lori Huang, Spouse of Jensen Huang

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms

  • Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices

  • Daniel Lin, Spouse of Lisa Su

  • Tim Cook, Apple

  • John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs

  • Lynn Martin, New York Stock Exchange

  • Linda Mills, New York University

  • Eric Yuan, Zoom, CEO

  • Kelly Ortberg, Boeing

  • Larry Fink, BlackRock

  • Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone

  • Sam Altman, OpenAI

  • Greg Brockman, OpenAI

  • Anna Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman

  • Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sands

  • Sergey Brin, Google

  • Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin

  • Satya Nadella, Microsoft

  • Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin

  • Sundar Pichai, Google

  • Larry Culp, GE Aerospace

  • Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron

  • Sangeeta Mehrotra, Spouse of Sanjay Mehrotra

  • Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm

  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon

  • Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos

  • Jeff Yass, Susquehanna International Group

  • Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

  • Michael Dell, Dell Technologies

  • Susan Dell, Spouse of Michael Dell

  • Mary Barra, General Motors

  • Anthony Barra, Spouse of Mary Barra

  • David Solomon, Goldman Sachs

  • Jane Fraser, Citigroup

  • Elon Musk, SpaceX

  • Darren Woods, ExxonMobil

  • Kathryn Woods, Spouse of Darren Woods

  • Bret Baier, FOX News

  • Amy Baier, Spouse of Bret Baier

  • Laura Ingraham, FOX News

  • Jesse Watters, FOX News

  • Emma Watters, Spouse of Jesse Watters

  • David Ellison, Paramount Skydance

  • Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse of David Ellison

  • Brad Gerstner, Altimeter

  • Katie Simpson, Partner of Brad Gerstner

  • Albert Bourla, Pfizer

  • David Sacks, President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and Craft Ventures

  • Bernard Arnault, LVMH

  • Alexandre Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault

  • Ryan McInerney, Visa

  • Michael Miebach, Mastercard

  • Meredith O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group

Reuters

TrumpXistate dinnerguest listSpaceXMuskNvidiaHuangLVMHArnault

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk at the White House on the day of a state dinner in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
BRIEF - China's Xi Says New Trade Arrangement Between China, U.S. Good News For Global Economy, Xinhua Reports
CHINA
54 mins ago
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together
CHINA
2 hours ago
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks during a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.
Newsom says Trump presidency 'as we know it' ends in November
WORLD
3 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping, alongside China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, and US President Donald Trump, alongside US First Lady Melania Trump, attend a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
Xi and Trump call for peace in lavish White House state visit
WORLD
13 hours ago
US President Donald Trump puts his gloves back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says China, US both opposed to AI guardrails ahead of Xi summit
WORLD
15 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
WORLD
16 hours ago
A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Yttrium (Y) element, in this illustration taken January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US, Japanese officials discussed China's yttrium curbs ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, document shows
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.
Beijingers eye Xi-Trump summit for trade relief, stable ties
CHINA
20 hours ago
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 23, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
President tells Trump that Iran will never 'bend at the knee'
WORLD
21 hours ago
Rare earth materials sit on displayed at the exhibition on China’s manufacturing achievements, at the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's rare earths dominance to overshadow Trump's talks with Xi
CHINA
22 hours ago
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
14 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.