logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Xi arrives in US to personal Trump welcome

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump treated Chinese President Xi Jinping to a rare personal airport welcome Wednesday, kicking off a pomp-filled state visit aimed at smoothing superpower tensions on everything from AI and trade to Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump and First Lady Melania shook hands with Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan after the Chinese president descended from his plane at Joint Base Andrews, a US military airfield outside Washington.

Trump, wearing a long coat and gloves, and Xi then stood side by side on the tarmac as a military band played national anthems.

A noisy flyover by two B-1 bombers clearly jolted Trump, who grimaced at the roar of jets, while his Chinese guest stood by impassively.

The personal airport greeting -- a courtesy Trump was notably denied when he visited Beijing in May -- begins three days of pageantry that will include another flyover and a state banquet at the White House on Thursday.

Six F-22 fighter jets and six F-16s were lined up on the tarmac in an apparent display of military might as US officials literally rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese leader.

But expectations of any breakthroughs are low. Analysts say the main aim of the lavish spectacle is to maintain a fragile diplomatic and trade truce between the world's biggest economies.

Xi was accompanied by his right-hand man Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others, according to Chinese state media.

There were no Chinese CEOs in Xi's delegation, two sources told AFP, despite the fact that top US tech bosses including the leaders of major AI companies are set to attend Thursday's White House state banquet.

Xi's visit will wrap up on Friday morning when the two presidential couples have tea at the White House and then visit the National Archives, home to the US Declaration of Independence.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trade war truce extended

When the two leaders sit down for their highly anticipated talks on Thursday, they will be confronting a host of thorny issues led by fears -- boosted by warnings from tech CEOs -- that artificial intelligence risks wiping out humanity.

But with China and the United States racing for AI supremacy there are few expectations of any deal to regulate the rapidly advancing technology.

Preliminary talks on Sunday between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng included discussion of creating a communication channel for AI concerns.

There was one success Wednesday, when after further talks Bessent announced an extension of a truce in the simmering trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The "economic detente" will now extend beyond its November 10 deadline to January 10, Bessent said.

Jonathan Czin of the Brookings Institution told AFP that expectations were low for any concrete results from the meeting but "I think there will be some extension of the gentleman's agreement."

Analysts said that China had meanwhile begun to look past Trump, whose second term ends in early 2029, and is in many ways playing for time and using the truce to consolidate its position.

'Oppressive dictator'

Trump's five-star welcome for Xi has drawn criticism from China hawks within his own party, especially amid reports that Beijing supplied Iran with intelligence for attacks on US troops.

"Our commander-in-chief should keep in mind that his guest is a brutal, unelected and oppressive dictator," said Republican Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump, however, has played down the need to bring up the allegations of Chinese help for Iran, justifying it on the grounds that both Beijing and Washington spy on each other.

For Trump, Xi's visit is also a chance to focus on pageantry instead of problems at home, where the Iran war's effect on fuel prices has sent his approval rating plummeting to historic lows ahead of midterm elections in November.

American presidents very rarely travel to the airport to greet foreign leaders, although Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin off his plane in Alaska last year.

The last such welcomes at Andrews -- apart from papal visits -- are believed to be John F. Kennedy's welcome for British prime minister Harold Macmillan in 1962, and Dwight D. Eisenhower's for Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1959.

AFP

trump-xi summit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense Xi talks
WORLD
3 hours ago
Trump to host Xi amid pomp, low expectations
WORLD
18-09-2026 01:56 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
US Treasury's Bessent will meet with China's He Lifeng this weekend
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:16 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
China uses yttrium export controls as leverage ahead of Xi-Trump summit, sources say
WORLD
15-09-2026 05:32 HKT
Trump says Xi will visit US on September 24
WORLD
24-07-2026 05:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Xi tells Trump that mishandling of Taiwan could lead to 'dangerous' place
WORLD
15-05-2026 03:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says China will order 200 Boeing jets
WORLD
15-05-2026 01:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump heads to China, says no need for Xi's help on Iran war
WORLD
13-05-2026 04:35 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump arrives in Beijing Wednesday evening, White House says
WORLD
11-05-2026 08:16 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says to make delayed China trip in 'five or six weeks'
WORLD
18-03-2026 01:59 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
13 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.