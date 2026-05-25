logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal

China's yuan rose to a fresh three-year high against the dollar on Monday, as the greenback fell broadly on hopes of a deal to end the Iran war and the prospects of reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The market's embrace of risk appetite comes even as US President Donald Trump played down the changes of an imminent breakthrough in the three-month-old war.

A day earlier, Trump said Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the strait, which typically carries a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.

"It might be hard to fully restore cross-strait shipping for the time being, but even a marginal recovery would be positive for financial markets," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The weaker dollar and a strengthened midpoint rate guided by the central bank lifted the yuan on both onshore and offshore trading platforms to levels last seen in February 2023, traders said.

The onshore yuan touched a high of 6.7803 per dollar, the strongest level since February 9, 2023, before changing hands at 6.7808 as of 0335 GMT. Its offshore counterpart also rose to over a three-year peak and last fetched 6.7812 per dollar.

Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8318 per dollar, the strongest setting since February 15, 2023, but 438 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.7880. The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2 percent either side of a fixed midpoint each day.

The central bank has been setting softer-than-expected midpoint fixings, a move that market participants widely interpreted as an attempt to keep the market stable.

Zhu Feng, chief China economist at J.P. Morgan, expects the central bank to keep the yuan stable and avoid excess appreciation.

"If the US does raise interest rates and China's central bank either holds rates steady or cuts them, the upward pressure on the yuan would actually ease. This would give China's monetary policy, particularly regarding exchange rate adjustments, greater room to maneuver, which is not necessarily a bad thing," Zhu said, expecting the yuan to finish this year at 6.7 per dollar.

Separately, the currency market was largely muted to China's decision to launch a major crackdown on illegal cross-border investment.

"Despite capital outflows through these retail accounts, yuan has been rising in recent months due to its strong exports performance and the return of foreign interests in China's financial markets as well," Maybank analysts said in a note.

"We see limited impact on the currency trend."

The yuan has gained more than 3 percent to the dollar so far this year.

Reuters

 

China's YuanIran warZhu FengPBOC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for 12th month in May
FINANCE
20-05-2026 10:34 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China expected to keep benchmark lending rates steady amid flush liquidity
FINANCE
19-05-2026 14:23 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China April new loans unexpectedly shrink as weak demand weighs
FINANCE
14-05-2026 17:54 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Global oil supply to plunge below demand this year due to Iran war, IEA says
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:48 HKT
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
CHINA
13-05-2026 05:45 HKT
Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS
Kashkari says Iran war limits Fed's ability to provide rate guidance
FINANCE
04-05-2026 10:27 HKT
An Iranian flag, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US official says Iran war truce 'terminated' hostilities for war powers deadline
WORLD
01-05-2026 13:50 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's central bank guides banks to step up lending in April, sources say
FINANCE
28-04-2026 17:03 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China expands digital yuan program with 12 new bank operators
FINANCE
02-04-2026 22:03 HKT
Trump says Iran has asked for a ceasefire, US wants to see Hormuz open first
WORLD
01-04-2026 21:35 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
24-05-2026 15:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.