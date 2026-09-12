logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Belgian tree climbers seek climate resilience in pine cones

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP This picture taken on August 5, 2019 shows a close-up view of pine cones on Tatihou island, northwestern France.
Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP This picture taken on August 5, 2019 shows a close-up view of pine cones on Tatihou island, northwestern France.

Perched atop a larch tree, Luca Bruscia, a sporty 25-year-old pruner, collects pine cones that Belgian authorities hope will help strengthen the country's forests in the face of a changing climate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The cones' seeds will be planted in other woody corners of the European nation to boost tree diversity and resilience -- an effort that gained more urgency this year after Belgium was ravaged by its largest wildfire in a century.

"We used to see this kind of thing happen in southern Europe, and now it's happening here. It's quite striking," Bruscia's boss Adrien Baudoin said of fires and prolonged spells of dry weather.

"It's going to get worse and worse," he added. "We have no choice but to adapt."

Bruscia was one of four forestry workers taking part in the annual high-altitude cone harvest on a September morning in the Bois D'Hez woodland in Genappe south of Brussels.

It took the team a few attempts with a tool resembling a giant slingshot to secure throw-lines on high sturdy branches of several tall trees.

They then climbed up about 40 metres (130 feet) and spent a couple of hours on each tree, collecting several kilogrammes of cones in canvas bags.

The harvest is carried out from mid-August to mid-September, before the pine cones open up, releasing their seeds into the wind.

Once collected, the cones are handed to the forestry office of Marche-en-Famenne, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of Genappe.

They are dried and then placed in a washing-machine-like spinner to extract the seeds.

 

- 'Long-term view' -

 

After meticulous sorting, checks and a spell in cold storage sometimes lasting years, the office sells them on for planting in Belgium's public and private forests.

A kilogramme -- equivalent to some 35,000 seeds -- costs about 3,400 euros ($3,900), with a germination rate of up to 50 percent.

"The forest of the future will be highly diverse," said the office's head Eleonore Scholzen, whose goal is to prepare local woods for the next 200 years.

With global warming "we need to take a very long-term view" she said.

Dominated by spruce trees, Belgian forests have suffered as the lack of arboreal diversity has caused soil acidification and left trees more vulnerable to insects, diseases and natural disasters.

With global warming bringing about more frequent and intense extreme weather events, Belgium's nature and forestry department is pushing for diversification.

From sycamores to maples, a variety of tree species, some once found mainly in southern Europe, are being planted around the country in the hope they will make local woods better equipped to withstand rising temperatures.

"Trees migrate naturally, but this migration is not fast enough to keep pace with climate change," said Scholzen, who was among the responders to the massive fire in the High Fens nature reserve in August, explaining the need for a human boost.

AFP

Belgiumtree climbersclimateresiliencepine cones

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKMA
HKMA urges higher climate risk awareness for banking resilience
ESG
08-09-2026 20:44 HKT
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific, Google expand AI trials to cut climate-warming aircraft contrails
ESG
07-09-2026 16:36 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) walks with Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen (L) and the Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy for a press conference at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the capital city of Koror in Palau on September 2, 2026. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)
Australia defends Pacific climate meeting despite doubts on attendance
WORLD
02-09-2026 18:50 HKT
Harvey Rouse (left) said the EU and Hong Kong can deepen cooperation on addressing climate change.
EU and Hong Kong – addressing climate change together | Harvey Rouse
INSIGHTS
10-08-2026 19:34 HKT
An aerial view shows flooded industrial buildings by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 24, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Catastrophic storms to test China's resilience in 2026, scientists warn
CHINA
08-07-2026 17:16 HKT
Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Singapore's Temasek green portfolio rises 7pc, sees eneven climate path
ESG
08-07-2026 15:35 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP A person Vapes in the town centre in Huddersfield, northern England on June 23, 2026. Multiple schools in England shut early on June 23 and set to remain closed for two more days with a heatwave expected to set new records in the UK as it spreads across Europe.
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
WORLD
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
TOPSHOT - A pedestrian holds a clipboard as he walks past the shadow of a worker installing a placard at the bottom of a hotel in Bordeaux, southwestern France on June 23, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
WORLD
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Scientists warn of record heat, threats to climate monitoring
WORLD
11-06-2026 11:43 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the White House after spending the day at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on May 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In Colorado, Trump cuts to climate research take toll
WORLD
01-06-2026 12:46 HKT
(File Photo)
Health inspector allegedly vanishes after demanding larger cut of $31m Mark Six jackpot syndicate
NEWS
23 hours ago
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
10-09-2026 21:09 HKT
Steve Li Kwai-wah
Police national security chief says Chow Hang-tung's longest prison term expected due to lack of remorse
NEWS
11-09-2026 14:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.