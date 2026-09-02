logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand after months at sea

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is seen near Laem Chabang Port, in the Gulf of Thailand on September 2, 2026, near the city of Pattaya (back). (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is seen near Laem Chabang Port, in the Gulf of Thailand on September 2, 2026, near the city of Pattaya (back). (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

A US aircraft carrier at the centre of controversy over conditions on board arrived in Thailand on Wednesday for its first port call in nine months.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 5,000 sailors and Marines on board the USS Abraham Lincoln, arriving from the war in the Middle East, are headed for the Thai resort of Pattaya, a rest-and-recreation stop for US troops since the Vietnam War.

Tugs guided the huge nuclear-powered carrier, dozens of warplanes lined up on its flight deck, towards the port of Laem Chabang on Wednesday morning, AFP reporters saw.

"Our arrival in Laem Chabang provides a well-deserved opportunity for our Sailors and Marines to rest and recharge," Rear Admiral Robert Loughran, commander of the US Carrier Strike Group 3, said in a statement.

The Lincoln's commanding officer, Captain Dan Keeler, added that its first port visit of the "historic deployment" -- after 286 days at sea -- would allow "our crew to enjoy this beautiful and historic country".

An official in Pattaya said it was due to dock shortly before lunchtime.

The Lincoln left California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began six months ago.

Reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on board -- including attempted suicides -- made headlines in the United States and provoked criticism of President Donald Trump's war against Iran.

Pattaya is hugely popular with foreign tourists, known for its beaches and a nightlife scene that has long drawn scrutiny over sex tourism.

Pattaya's mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, told AFP this week that there had been a recent crackdown on sex workers but denied it was linked to the US arrivals.

Outside one bar in the resort on Tuesday was a sign saying "Welcome all US military personnel. Thank you for your service".

 

- Safety and fair pricing -

 

The mayor said buses have been laid on to transport the sailors from the ship to Pattaya and back until the carrier departs on Sunday.

"They come to relax," Poramase said in a video posted on Facebook.

"Our preparations will focus on safety and ensuring fair pricing, so we don't take advantage of them."

He said the sailors have been banned from water sports such as jet skis, and from taking advantage of Thailand's lax cannabis laws.

But he encouraged them to enjoy the city's many other attractions, from malls to religious sites.

"We're happy to get business from anybody," Nicko, the French owner of a go-go bar in Pattaya, told AFP this week.

"We'll have to be careful because as we know, things can get out of hand with alcohol involved."

Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises.

But Trump dismissed the concerns, as well as the suggestion the ship had been deployed for too long.

"A small number of mental health cases were treated with no loss of life," acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said in mid-August, blaming the media for "trying to paint our warriors as victims".

The carrier was replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington, which had been in Japan, as the US-Israel war with Iran drags on.

That ship in turn will be relieved by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which will sail from San Diego in the coming weeks, according to private military association the US Naval Institute.

The US has maintained an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea for strike missions over Iran since the US and Israel launched the war at the end of February, and subsequently to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

AFP

USS Abraham LincolnThai portmonths at sea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Hegseth says reports about poor conditions aboard carrier are misrepresented
WORLD
14-08-2026 01:38 HKT
Rescue workers salute during a memorial service to mourn the victims of the August 26 mudslide, in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 1, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China restores road access to Tibet disaster zone as search intensifies
WORLD
11 mins ago
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah (2R) arrives to inspect the area following flash floods at Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Nepal's young PM faces gravest test after flood catastrophe
WORLD
28 mins ago
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Yosuke Nagai, director of NGO, Accept International, poses for a photo at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on August 27, 2026.
The Japanese idealist behind the last deradicalisation NGO in Somalia
WORLD
31 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to a map with "Lake America" written on it as he attends an event to sign an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'
WORLD
57 mins ago
Photo by ADITYA AJI / AFP This picture taken on August 1, 2026 shows a group of youths calling themselves "Bogor Bersih LGBT (Bogor Clean LGBT)" taking part in an anti-LGBTQ rally on a road in Bogor, West Java.
What rainbow? LGBTQ Indonesians on edge as hostility mounts
WORLD
1 hour ago
A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a view shortly before what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says was a U.S. strike on an Iranian military target. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over
WORLD
2 hours ago
Brendan Fraser attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Brendan Fraser says WW2 drama 'Pressure' offers timely warning against questioning science
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL / AFP Apple's Vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus discusses the internal hardware of the Mac Pro during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019.
John Ternus takes over as Apple enters era of AI, foldable phones
WORLD
3 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to his aide Yury Ushakov before a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan September 1, 2026. Sputnik/Petr Kovalev/Pool via REUTERS
Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in November
WORLD
4 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.