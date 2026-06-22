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FOOTBALL

Yamal kickstarts Spain World Cup bid as Cape Verde stun Uruguay

FOOTBALL
2 hours ago
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Cape Verde's forward #26 Helio Varela celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and Cape Verde (AFP)
Cape Verde's forward #26 Helio Varela celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and Cape Verde (AFP)

Spain got their World Cup campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia on Sunday as debutants Cape Verde conjured another memorable performance to snatch a draw with Uruguay.

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European champions Spain had been determined to bounce back after a shock 0-0 draw with lowly Cape Verde in their opening game last week, when their much-vaunted attack drew a blank.

But with teenaged starlet Lamine Yamal making his first start in two months since recovering from a hamstring problem, Spain launched an early onslaught that left the Saudis reeling.

Yamal opened the scoring before Mikel Oyarzabal scored a quickfire brace to leave Spain 3-0 up after just 24 minutes.

Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal shoots on goal during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal shoots on goal during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Saudi Arabia. (AFP)

Spain bagged their fourth goal on 49 minutes, when Marc Cucurella's shot was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais only to bounce off defender Hassan al-Tambakti into the net.

Spain coach Luis De la Fuente said his squad had been fuelled by criticism of their opening performance.

"When someone questions your work, it is only human that anyone with courage and pride reacts to prove people wrong," said De la Fuente.

The win leaves Spain top of Group H with four points after two matches.

- Cape Verde thwart Uruguay -

Cape Verde meanwhile followed up their draw with Spain by grabbing another point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay in Miami.

Cape Verde coach Bubista had promised before the game that his team would play "without fear" against the South Americans.

And the men from the tiny Atlantic Ocean archipelago proved as good as their word, taking the lead with a brilliant Kevin Pina free-kick after 21 minutes.

Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio looked to have dug Uruguay out of a hole after scoring in the final minutes of the first half to make it 2-1 to the two-time World Cup-winners.

But a determined Cape Verde refused to surrender and grabbed an equaliser in the 61st minute from Helio Varela when Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera came racing off his line and was caught in no man's land.

Cape Verde coach Bubista said his team are now dreaming of a place in the knockout rounds -- a scenario that would have been unthinkable before the tournament kicked off.

"We want to show the entire world that we are in the condition to fight for qualification, and I think that that's what we showed today in today's match," Bubista said.

President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Ppresident of the Uruguayan Football Association Ignacio Alonso are seen ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and Cape Verde (AFP)

- Belgium frustrated by Iran -

Belgium meanwhile are still looking for their first win after being held to a 0-0 draw by Iran in Group G.

The Red Devils, who also drew with Egypt in their opening game, finished the game in Los Angeles with 10 men and struggled to break down a resolute Iranian side despite dominating possession.

For the second Iran game running, protesters from Los Angeles' large Persian exile community gathered at the stadium to chant against the country's hardline regime.

Inside the stadium, Iran's anthem again drew a chorus of boos and whistles -- a reception at odds with the response to the players themselves, who were loudly cheered.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi had the ball in the net from a clever first-half free-kick that was ruled out by VAR, while Belgium's Nathan Ngoy was sent off after the break for hauling down the striker following a mis-hit backpass.

Belgium now have just two points from two games and will be targeting a big win against the World Cup's lowest-ranked team, New Zealand, in their final group game in Vancouver on Friday, as they attempt to overhaul Egypt for top spot.

The Egyptians moved to the top of the group on Sunday after coming from behind to claim the first World Cup victory in the country's history with a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet scored Egypt's goals after Finn Surman had given New Zealand the lead after 15 minutes.

"It's incredible, I don't know how to express it in words," former Liverpool star Salah said of the momentous result.

"It's a great achievement for all the players and the subs, and hopefully we can make history and qualify first."

(AFP)

Cape VerdeYamalWorld Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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