Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper: authorities

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Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'
19-06-2026 13:52 HKT
Japan mother sues state over teen's 'hostage justice' death
18-06-2026 19:59 HKT
Thai woman due in Myanmar court over death of US diplomat: police
11-06-2026 16:24 HKT
Beijing's investment clampdown clouds outlook for Hong Kong banks, insurers
11-06-2026 15:07 HKT
Beijing says 'firmly opposed' to US blacklist of Chinese companies
09-06-2026 17:03 HKT
China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties
05-06-2026 11:51 HKT
French luxury store shuts doors in Beijing after 13 years
27-05-2026 12:12 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT