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CHINA

Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper: authorities

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP People gather near the CITIC Tower in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.People gather near the CITIC Tower in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.
Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP People gather near the CITIC Tower in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.People gather near the CITIC Tower in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.

A pilot was killed when his small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building, with 13 people also injured, Chinese authorities said on Saturday, without elaborating on the cause of the rare incident.

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Witnesses of Friday's crash reported plane debris at the base of the 528-metre (1,732-foot) CITIC Tower, with AFP journalists at the scene seeing a hole in the windows of one of the building's upper floors.

Authorities in the capital's Chaoyang District said in a statement shared on WeChat that "a single-engine, two-seat light aircraft crashed into a high-rise building... the only person on board was the pilot, who died, and 13 people were injured at the scene".

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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