logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Musk super PAC wades into US midterms with $800,000 for Republicans in close races

WORLD
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has spent more than $800,000 in recent days on over a dozen key congressional races through his super PAC, funding direct-mail and other campaign materials for Republican candidates who face close races in the midterm elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Musk’s political action committee America PAC, which has been sitting on a $50 million war chest funded by the world's richest man, reported its first spending for the 2026 election in a filing late on Wednesday, with a focus on races in Texas and other battleground states.

The PAC expects to play a major role in Republican voter turnout efforts, with spending on door knockers, digital advertising and direct-mail campaigns ahead of the November 3 election, Reuters reported in July. It has a funding target of up to $120 million, according to the New York Times.

A spokesperson for America PAC declined to comment on Thursday. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PAC spent the most money in Texas, where Musk's SpaceX is headquartered with multiple rocket and Starlink facilities. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received a $247,595 boost from Musk since August 20 for his Senate race against Democrat James Talarico, who has been narrowly leading in public opinion polls since mid-April according to election tracker Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican and the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee which controls federal spending, was the next biggest beneficiary with $170,224 going towards her campaign, the filing shows. She is in a closely watched race against Democrat Troy Jackson.

In Ohio, where Republican Senator Jon Husted faces a tough battle to keep his seat against former Senator Sherrod Brown, America PAC has printed $105,675 in materials. Like Collins, Husted sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee which controls the funding for some of Musk’s biggest government contracts at SpaceX.

The PAC's filing showed Musk also boosted the campaign of Senator Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee. That committee oversees the Pentagon and many of the projects that Musk’s space, satellite and artificial intelligence companies provide to the federal government.

In U.S. House races, Musk’s PAC boosted several sitting members of the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees as well as other committees that may touch on or oversee the work of his companies. They include Republican Representatives Scott Perry and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, Tom Kean of New Jersey, Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia, Mike Lawler of New York and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin.

All of the spending disclosed on Wednesday night was for "printing," suggesting it was used for direct-mail, postcards, door hangers, canvassing literature, yard signs and the like.

The spending has drawn criticism from Democrats, including U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, who is favored in polls to win next week's Democratic primary for the New Hampshire Senate race. If victorious, he would face former Republican Senator John Sununu, who is running for his old seat. Musk's PAC spent more than $90,000 on materials opposing Pappas, who has been highly critical of Musk's past work running the Department of Government Efficiency.

“MAGA Republicans like Elon Musk are trying to buy this Senate seat for John Sununu because they know he would be a rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s toxic agenda,” Rachel Petri, Pappas' campaign manager, said in a statement to Reuters.

Sununu's office did not return a request for comment.

A spokesman for U.S. Representative Ryan Mackenzie said the campaign has not talked with any super PACs, including Musk's, about coordinated campaign spending. Spokesman Arnaud Armstrong said Mackenzie was a champion for government reform "leading the charge to crack down on congressional stock trading, taking on large corporations, and holding big tech accountable."

A spokesperson for Husted declined to comment while representatives for the other Republican candidates did not immediately return requests for comment.

Reuters

MuskPACUSmidterms$800000Republicans

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rubble lies around damaged houses following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, September 2, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US probes Iran wedding strike that analysis shows was likely direct hit by US munition
WORLD
3 hours ago
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coinbase files for SEC approval to offer equity perpetuals
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman crosses as motorists drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Iran war is not a war, US VP Vance says
WORLD
3 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US trade deficit widens in July; capital goods imports hit record high
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic still flagged as risk to defense industrial base, US official says
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall St opens higher after Fed's Waller signals patience on rate policy
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP View of the refinery El Palito in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo state, Venezuela on January 22, 2026.
US not 'stealing Venezuelan oil,' energy secretary insists
WORLD
03-09-2026 13:43 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited Republicans in competitive races to a Rose Garden dinner ahead of the November elections. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump 'happy' Prince Harry and Meghan have left US
WORLD
03-09-2026 12:36 HKT
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Fed's Williams ties rising bond yields to strong economy, CNBC reports
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:06 HKT
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
20 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
18 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.