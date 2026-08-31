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WORLD

Nepal flood death toll rises to 903, missing 4,247: disaster authority

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Damaged houses lie deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli Center in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 31, 2026. (AFP)
Damaged houses lie deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli Center in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 31, 2026. (AFP)

Devastating floods near the border with China have killed at least 903 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country has soared to 4,247, its disaster authority said Monday, as rescue efforts entered a sixth day.

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Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet following Wednesday's disaster, taking the overall toll to 919 dead and 4,793 missing.

Nepal's list of the missing includes 592 foreigners.

It also includes 933 workers on hydropower projects along the river which the torrent crashed through, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Nepal's disaster agency listed 3,655 missing citizens in its update on Monday morning.

That includes Nuwakot district, where the missing rose sharply to 1,158, up from 115 reported on Sunday, as well as a further 562 unaccounted for in Rasuwa district.

The missing includes 45 Nepali army soldiers, 38 police and armed police officers, and 19 customs and immigration officers.

In India, authorities in Uttar Pradesh state said they had recovered 17 bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims.

Indian authorities are seeking to identify the bodies, and they are not included in the toll.

(AFP)

Nepalmudslide

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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