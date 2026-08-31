Nepal flood death toll rises to 903, missing 4,247: disaster authority

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Nepal-Tibet death toll 750 from Himalayan flood, 3,000 missing
30-08-2026 14:36 HKT
The missing in Nepal-Tibet flash floods
30-08-2026 13:47 HKT
China says 16 dead, 546 missing in Tibet mudslide: state media
30-08-2026 12:03 HKT
HKJC pledges $20m to support Gyirong mudslide relief efforts
29-08-2026 20:27 HKT
Risk of lake burst near China-Nepal border disaster site wanes
29-08-2026 15:58 HKT
India steps up glacier monitoring after Nepal disaster
29-08-2026 15:05 HKT
Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild
29-08-2026 14:54 HKT
Number of missing in Nepal, China floods soars past 2,400
29-08-2026 14:33 HKT