logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

What scientists know so far about Nepal's deadly floods

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP Residents look at buildings submerged by mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Trishuli Bazar, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP Residents look at buildings submerged by mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Trishuli Bazar, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.

The cause of the deadly landslide and flood along the Nepal-Tibet border isn't yet certain, but experts say the dangers associated with such events are compounded by the region's extreme topography, with risks rising due to climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

These hazards include glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) -- the sudden and catastrophic release of vast volumes of water from melting glacier-fed lakes.

The flash floods and landslides killed at least 165 people and swept away entire villages. Videos from the region showed a terrifying wall of mud overwhelm buildings and toss vehicles like toys.

- Glacial collapse -

 

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal initially said an earthquake likely triggered a landslide that in turn blocked a river, sending water gushing downstream after it eventually breached the obstruction.

But in an updated note, the US Geological Survey said that while the event was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, "additional analysis of long period seismic waves indicate that the seismic energy was instead generated by a glacial collapse and debris flow."

Dorothy Heinrich, a researcher at the UK's University of Reading, told AFP that GLOFs were among the hazards posed by a warming planet in the region.

"We do know what climate change trends look like in the Himalayas. There is high confidence of more heat waves, glacial retreat, permafrost reduction, these sorts of things that can drive things like landslides and glacial outburst floods," she said.

But to determine whether a particular event is linked to climate change, scientists carry out what are known as attribution studies, which use simulations to compare how likely an event was in the fossil-fuel-warmed climate of today, versus the pre-industrial era.

A previous glacial outburst flood occurred in July 2025, originating in China's Gyirong County, then surging into Nepal's Rasuwa District.

 

- Running won't help -

 

A preliminary assessment by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) found "no anomalies" from the Chinese side of the border.

"We believe a rock-ice avalanche occurred in Nepal, blocking the Lhende river and causing the cascading flood event," Sarthak Shrestha, a remote sensing and geo information analyst with the intergovernmental institute, told AFP.

Hatim Sharif, a hydrologist at the University of Texas San Antonio, told AFP one thing that struck him was the lack of rainfall beforehand.

"That defeats essentially every operational flood warning system in the world," he said.

By the time you see the mud flow coming, it's too late.

"Running will not help," nor will trying to flee by vehicle, Sharif said, because the mud and water moving at high speed form a lethal combination "like liquid concrete."

The only solution is to climb up a hill, at least 20 feet (six meters), he estimates.

One possible long-term remedy might be river level gauges that relay changes to authorities in real-time, giving residents 20-30 minutes of warning, he said.

Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental risks at ICIMOD, warned of the potential for a second flood because of an ongoing blockage upstream.

AFP

scientistsNepaldeadly floods

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Chinese rescue workers search for 558 missing after Nepal-Tibet floods
CHINA
1 hour ago
A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nearly 1,500 missing in Nepal and China after devastating Himalaya flood
WORLD
4 hours ago
Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)
Deadly flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, hundreds unaccounted for
WORLD
16 hours ago
logo
(Video) Xi calls for all-out rescue as Nepal mudslide swamps the border area
CHINA
17 hours ago
Photo by BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP The moon fully passes over the sun's horizon during a Total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas.
Total eclipse gives scientists chance to probe Sun's mysteries
WORLD
05-08-2026 15:30 HKT
A wild tiger is seen inside the enclosure at Chitwan National Park after it was wounded in a fight with another tiger in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal's tiger numbers climb 20 percent to estimated 429: survey
WORLD
29-07-2026 17:46 HKT
A colony of mushroom leather coral grows on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Great Barrier Reef at risk of 'collapse', scientists warn
WORLD
21-07-2026 18:47 HKT
An aerial view shows flooded industrial buildings by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 24, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Catastrophic storms to test China's resilience in 2026, scientists warn
CHINA
08-07-2026 17:16 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nepal's foreign minister visits China after first calling on regional rival India
CHINA
16-06-2026 10:14 HKT
Residents carry sacks of vegetables through a stream flooded by the rains caused by the direct influence of Cyclone Yaku, in Piura, Peru March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo
Something coming: what scientists know about a potential 'super' El Nino
WORLD
22-05-2026 17:56 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
18 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
21 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.