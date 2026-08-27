Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood

As many as 517 foreigners from 33 countries are among the 570 tourists missing in Nepal after a catastrophic flood devastated the Himalayan nation and China's Tibet, tourism officials said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The tally of foreigners missing in Tibet's Gyirong county was 260, state broadcaster CCTV said, but nationality details were not immediately available.

Here are nations whose tourists are missing in Nepal:

INDIA: Neighbouring India had the highest number of missing with 178, Nepal's tourism board said.

UNITED STATES: At least 65 U.S. citizens are missing, the Nepal tourism board said.

MALAYSIA: At least 55 nationals reported to Malaysia's embassy in Kathmandu are uncontactable, its foreign ministry said on Thursday. Nepal's tourism board put the number of missing at 51.

UKRAINE: 53 Ukrainians were missing in the flood, authorities said.

AUSTRALIA: The number of Australian citizens who are untraceable is at 35, the tourism board said. Earlier on Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government was working with Nepal to locate missing citizens.

BRITAIN: There were 33 British citizens missing after the disaster, the Nepal tourism board said.

CANADA: The missing include 25 Canadians, the board said.

SOUTH KOREA: Nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 were stranded, South Korea's foreign ministry said on ⁠Wednesday.

SINGAPORE: Nine Singapore citizens were missing, the board said.

GERMANY: At least eight Germans were among the missing, the board said.

RUSSIA: Eight Russians were among the missing, the Nepal tourism board said.

SOUTH AFRICA: Six South Africans were untraceable after the flood on Wednesday, authorities in Nepal said.

LATVIA: Six Latvians were also among those missing, according to the release by the Nepal tourism board.

JAPAN: Japan's embassy in Nepal asked for a search to locate five citizens it was unable to contact, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X.

NEW ZEALAND: At least five tourists from New Zealand were among the missing, Nepal said.

Also missing since Wednesday are citizens of Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazhakstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Phillipines, Portugal, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland, and Sweden, Nepal's tourism board said in its statement.

Reuters

Updated 5.00pm