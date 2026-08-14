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WORLD

Australia probes three near-misses at Sydney Airport

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A sign stands on the roof of the new Western Sydney International Airport, after Qantas Airways and Jetstar announced they will launch commercial passenger services from the airport after its opening on October 25, in Luddenham, Western Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
A sign stands on the roof of the new Western Sydney International Airport, after Qantas Airways and Jetstar announced they will launch commercial passenger services from the airport after its opening on October 25, in Luddenham, Western Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Australia's transport authorities said Friday they were investigating what went wrong after three near-misses in less than two weeks at Sydney Airport, including two in one day.

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A Virgin Australia 737 had been cleared for take-off by air traffic control on Sunday morning when the crew saw a Qantas plane crossing the runway ahead of them, the country's transport safety investigator said.

The crew brought the plane to a stop about a kilometre from the other aircraft, which had also been cleared to taxi across the runway.

Earlier in the day, a Jetstar pilot was forced to apply the brakes suddenly to avoid crashing into a Qatar Airways jet.

They came after two Qantas planes also avoided a collision on July 27 after they had been cleared for takeoff.

"I can reassure the travelling public that we will consider any organisational or systemic issues that may have contributed to these occurrences, and will do so in a comprehensive and timely manner," Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said Friday.

"We look at all the evidence, how busy the airport was, what was the manning in the tower at the time," he added.

Questions have also been raised as to why it took so long for the incident to be reported.

Mitchell said there had been a "supervisory or a training situation taking place" on Sunday.

"We do know, as I've mentioned before, that this is a significant, I guess, ramping up period for air services in terms of recruiting, training, and qualifying air traffic controllers," he added.

"What we do know is three incidents occurred that shouldn't have occurred. We need to understand why."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also called for an investigation into the incident.

AFP

Australiaprobenear-missesSydney Airport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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