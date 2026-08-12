logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australia sets 'world-leading' minimum pay and insurance rules for gig delivery workers

WORLD
12 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A food delivery courier rides a bike through the city streets in Sydney, Australia, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
A food delivery courier rides a bike through the city streets in Sydney, Australia, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper

Australia's industrial umpire has approved new minimum standards requiring food and grocery delivery workers to be paid hourly rates above the national minimum wage and covered by injury insurance while on the job.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gig workers will be paid at least A$31.30 ($22.11) an hour, above Australia's minimum wage of A$26.44, while remaining responsible for maintaining third-party insurance for vehicles used for deliveries, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) said in an order issued late on Tuesday.

Companies will be required to provide "a reasonable minimum level of cover" for personal accident insurance, although the order did not specify a minimum level of coverage. The order takes effect on August 17 and is expected to benefit about 250,000 workers.

Under the order, workers will be paid a minimum hourly rate for "engaged" time, covering the period between accepting a job and completing the delivery.

The order follows the International Labour Organization's decision in June to adopt the first binding employment standards for gig workers, potentially giving them rights around pay, safety and social benefits. Those standards still require ratification by governments.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) called FWC's order "a landmark moment for the Australian gig economy."

"Gig workers in Australia were left outside of our workplace systems for far too long. From Monday, they will be entitled to an absolute world-leading set of standards that we will build on over time," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said in a joint statement with Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Uber Eats and DoorDash, which has been diversifying beyond restaurant deliveries, said the new rules would show that stronger worker protections and the flexibility valued by gig workers can go hand in hand.

Unions and workers have long pushed for reforms covering gig workers, who are typically classified as independent contractors rather than employees and therefore excluded from many workplace protections.

Australia's parliament passed laws in 2023 and 2024 under the centre-left Labor government that gave gig workers greater rights to negotiate minimum pay and conditions. The laws empowered the Fair Work Commission to set standards for pay and insurance.

Reuters

Australiaworld-leadingminimum payinsurancerulesgigdelivery workers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Edward Moncreiffe
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
File Photo
Sex doll 'mistaken' for murder victim in Australia
WORLD
10-08-2026 13:42 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China tax authority clarifies offshore insurance income subject to domestic tax, report says
FINANCE
07-08-2026 18:15 HKT
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows Warwick Hill, owner of the Humpalicious farm, hugging one of his camels during feeding time on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.
Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia
WORLD
07-08-2026 15:03 HKT
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Australia politician admits texting 'my job is boring' during meeting
WORLD
06-08-2026 16:21 HKT
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Prudential shares tumble as China offshore insurance tax sparks 'investor panic'
FINANCE
05-08-2026 20:49 HKT
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister
ESG
05-08-2026 17:23 HKT
2 Australian schoolboys charged after forcing black swan to vape in 'appalling' animal cruelty case
WORLD
04-08-2026 04:45 HKT
Star Australian broadcaster faces trial for sexual assault
WORLD
03-08-2026 12:33 HKT
HSBC to sell A$36 billion Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone
FINANCE
31-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.