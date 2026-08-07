logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia

WORLD
07-08-2026 15:03 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows Warwick Hill, owner of the Humpalicious farm, hugging one of his camels during feeding time on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows Warwick Hill, owner of the Humpalicious farm, hugging one of his camels during feeding time on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.

Far from their origins in the Arabian desert, hundreds of thousands of camels roam outback Australia where they are used for wild races, an alternative milk source and even to make beer.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Imported by British colonists in the 19th century for transport but set free when the advent of cars rendered them redundant, estimates of the camel population in Australia range from 300,000 to up to a million.

Many of them are feral, roaming the outback and generally causing trouble -- competing with stock for food, destroying fences, fouling waterholes and damaging Indigenous cultural sites, authorities say.

But domesticated they also represent a modest export market, with Australian farmers selling their milk and sometimes even the camels whole -- 68 so far in 2026 heading to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Exports of camel meat totalled over $3.9 million in 2024, according to trade data.

On the Humpalicious farm in the South Australian town of Robe, owner and former sea captain Warwick Hill sings the benefits of his fluffy dromedarian friends.

"They're very nice to work with. They're very easily domesticated," he told AFP between camel cuddles.

"If you're kind and fair with them, they generally reciprocate."

Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows camels feeding on a camel dairy farm on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows Warwick Hill, owner of the Humpalicious farm, pouring camel milk into a bucket on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A file photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows jockey Patrick Dennis (L) riding camel Young Gun to victory in the Marree Australasian Camel Cup in the South Australian outback town of Marree.
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows jockey Joanne Bell preparing at the start in her first camel race meet at the Marree Australasian Camel Cup in the South Australian outback town of Marree.
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a young camel suckling from it's mother on a farm called Humpalicious on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.

- Milking it -

 

Camel milk -- which he sells for Aus$20 ($14) a litre -- has a multitude of health benefits, especially for those with allergies, he maintains.

And Hill insists it's a far superior dairy compared to the "overprocessed" mainstream options.

"We haven't met anybody that can't have camel milk," he said.

"It's one of the closest milks to human milk."

Business isn't huge -- the farm supplements its income from the camels with tourism and a homestay.

"The market should be huge, but the price is prohibitive," Hill said, pointing to the costs of labour and the animals' relatively low milk output.

But the milk has a special quality, he says.

"Everybody would, once they tasted camel milk, prefer to drink it over anything else."

Across town, the Robe Town Brewery has found another use for the camel.

The Humpalicious farm's camels are fed grain left over from the brewing process, and their dung is then used to smoke the malt for the beer.

Sold in a dark brown bottle emblazoned with a picture of a camel dressed as the Virgin Mary, "Holy Smokes" porter is sold as a "rich, dark and very smokey" drop.

It's not for the faint hearted -- a bottle comes in at 8.2 percent alcohol volume.

"It doesn't really taste like dung," brewer Maris Biezaitis hastened to add.

"In fact, it tastes and smells a bit more like a peat-smoked malt. Smoky beer."

 

- To the races -

 

Further north, others are deploying the camels to more daredevilish ends.

In the remote town of Maree, roughly 600 kilometres (370 miles) north of Adelaide, the camels transform from beasts of burden to powerful racers.

Every year, hundreds of spectators descend on the small town for the annual Marree Camel Cup.

This year's Marree Camel Cup winner was Young Gun, ridden by Patrick Dennis.

Joanne Bell, 55, was racing for the first time -- and took a tumble during the contest.

She told AFP she "fell in love" with camels when she was working at a petting farm.

"Always wanted to be a jockey but never had the opportunity to ride horses," she said.

"So camels was the next thing and a jockey's a jockey, whether it's a camel or a horse."

"I love it because it's just something different," camel racer Kyrraley Woodhouse told AFP.

The key is to pick a camel with the right personality, she explained.

"You would want a little bit of temper, a little bit of fire in them," she said.

"Something that's got a heart, that's going to run."

Muslim cameleers -- many from Afghanistan and other parts of Central and South Asia -- were brought to Australia in the 1860s to harness the animals for transport in the arid interior.

Some of their descendants remain in Marree.

"It all revolved around the camels. The reason the camels were brought here was because they were so resilient," Greg Burk, whose great-grandfather came to Australia in the 1880s, told AFP.

"Camels are still dear to my heart."

Back at Humpalicious, farmer Hill said he hoped his efforts and those of others could teach people to love his humpbacked homies.

"They're quite a pleasant animal," he said.

"People come here and they see 50 well-behaved, very nice, cuddly, smoochy camels."

AFP

Camelsunlikely homeoutbackAustralia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Australia politician admits texting 'my job is boring' during meeting
WORLD
06-08-2026 16:21 HKT
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister
ESG
05-08-2026 17:23 HKT
2 Australian schoolboys charged after forcing black swan to vape in 'appalling' animal cruelty case
WORLD
04-08-2026 04:45 HKT
Star Australian broadcaster faces trial for sexual assault
WORLD
03-08-2026 12:33 HKT
HSBC to sell A$36 billion Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone
FINANCE
31-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Musk's X says Australia social media ban crackdown undermines international law
WORLD
29-07-2026 12:33 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC sells A$30 bln Australian loan book to Blackstone, AFR reports
FINANCE
27-07-2026 17:41 HKT
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a press conference, in Beijing, China, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Australia summons Laos ambassador, calls for serious charges in backpacker methanol deaths
WORLD
17-07-2026 12:33 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Australia finds serious gaps in Big Tech response to online child sexual abuse
WORLD
14-07-2026 11:22 HKT
A high school student poses with her mobile showing her social media applications in Melbourne, Australia, November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia's teen social media ban fails to clear first hurdle in age checks, says study
WORLD
07-07-2026 14:20 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.