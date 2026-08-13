Air India expands drug testing to all pilots after captain tests positive for marijuana

Air India will begin mandatory substance testing for all pilots on Thursday, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements days after a pilot involved in a serious mid-air incident tested positive for marijuana, according to an internal memo.

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The tests will screen for substances and medications prohibited under aviation regulations and will be conducted alongside training sessions at the airline's Gurugram academy, after flights at briefing centres and offices, or at locations designated by pilots' home bases.

Pilots at budget subsidiary Air India Express will also be tested.

Air India did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Existing rules require airlines to randomly test at least 10% of their flight crew for psychoactive substances each year.

"We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further," Air India said in the memo, adding that the initiative was intended to uphold safety standards and provide reassurance to passengers and other stakeholders.

The move comes as authorities investigate an August 4 incident involving an Air India Airbus A320neo flying from Phuket to Delhi that suddenly lost about 300 feet (91 metres) of altitude during cruise.

The flight's captain tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Reuters