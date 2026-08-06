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WORLD

What we know about North Korean forces joining Russia's war against Ukraine

WORLD
06-08-2026 17:25 HKT
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A view shows a part of an unidentified missile, which Ukrainian authorities believe to be made in North Korea and was used in a strike in Kharkiv earlier this week, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/File Photo
A view shows a part of an unidentified missile, which Ukrainian authorities believe to be made in North Korea and was used in a strike in Kharkiv earlier this week, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/File Photo

Myanmar's junta chief turned President Min Aung Hlaing received a red-carpet treatment on an official visit to Thailand on Thursday, part of efforts by Bangkok to push for re-engagement between its war-torn neighbour and the regional bloc ASEAN.

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The retired general, who first came to power in a 2021 coup, is the subject of a raft of Western sanctions and has sought international legitimacy since becoming Myanmar's president in April, which followed an election dominated by an army-backed party in the absence of any viable opposition.

At an arrival ceremony in Bangkok, a military band played national anthems of both countries before Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in a dark business suit, walked a red carpet with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to inspect an honour guard.

With a civil war raging in Myanmar following the 2021 coup, Thailand is pursuing "calibrated re-engagement" in the hope that its neighbour will implement a stalled peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has barred Myanmar's leaders from its summits.

At a meeting between officials of Myanmar and Thailand on Thursday, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to pursue peace and improve ties with ASEAN.

"Myanmar is on the path of democracy and heading towards a better future," he said.

"In international relations, as we have worked to strengthen friendly relations for the benefit and interests of the public, we will also work toward fostering better relations with ASEAN."

FINE LINE BETWEEN ENGAGEMENT AND ENDORSEMENT

Thailand is the fourth country Min Aung Hlaing has visited as president after China, India and Laos in a quest for recognition as the 11-member ASEAN, which did not endorse Myanmar's election, stands firm behind a faltering peace initiative that Naypyitaw has largely ignored.

ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar Maria Theresa Lazaro last month said normalisation of ties with the bloc was "still far off", as Naypyitaw's compliance with the peace initiative, which includes ending hostilities and starting dialogue between warring groups, was still being assessed.

Min Aung Hlaing has stressed his top priority as president is ending a civil war between the military he once led and various rebel groups, which has killed an estimated 100,000 people.

However, Myanmar's military has since sharply escalated attacks on civilians, including an intensified aerial bombing campaign, a conflict monitor said last week.

While Thailand's engagement effort could strengthen its influence within ASEAN as a bridge to Myanmar, some analysts say it needs to avoid appearing to legitimise Min Aung Hlaing when there is no progress on ASEAN's peace plan.

"There is a fine line between re-engaging and endorsing Min Aung Hlaing's legitimacy," said Dulyapak Preecharush, a Southeast Asia expert at Bangkok's Thammasat University.

"When relations become close and friendly, they can naturally drift in that direction. The perception that Thailand is validating or conferring legitimacy on Min Aung Hlaing could rise very quickly."

Myanmar's government on Monday allowed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since her government was ousted in 2021, to meet a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of uncertainty over her health, wellbeing and whereabouts.

ASEAN's special envoy has sought unsuccessfully to get access to Suu Kyi and this week's unexpected ICRC visit could support Thailand's argument for engagement, according to Dulyapak.

Min Aung Hlaing will join Anutin later on Thursday at a business summit, as Thailand seeks to revive its economic ties with resource-rich Myanmar, which include ventures in hotels, banking, manufacturing and energy that make it one of the top foreign investors in the country.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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