logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

In 'Trump Heights', Israelis not abandoned US president despite Iran deal

WORLD
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP The sign reading "Ramat Trump / Trump Heights" is displayed at the entrance of Ramat Trump Moshav in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 19, 2026.
Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP The sign reading "Ramat Trump / Trump Heights" is displayed at the entrance of Ramat Trump Moshav in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 19, 2026.

As the sound of Israeli artillery shells echoed around their hilltop homes close to Lebanon, residents of Trump Heights struggled to hide their dismay at the deal to end the war with Iran, but were not giving up on their hero in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the US-Iran agreement announced earlier this week to end the Middle East war, fighting is also supposed to cease between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In Israel, the agreement is widely viewed as undermining the country's security and its acceptance by Washington as a strategic failure for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In Trump Heights, a community of small prefabricated homes perched on a hilltop just 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the Lebanon border, the deal with Iran has not proved popular with residents.

But for those living in the settlement, named in homage to the US president, the agreement was not cause to completely abandon their community's namesake.

"We give President Trump the benefit of the doubt that he is making the right decisions for America, and that he is also trying to help his allies -- and, of course, the most important ally in the region is Israel," said 32-year-old Shlomo Schlechter.

But "we understand that American and Israeli interests do not always go hand in hand," the law student said, adding that he still trusted the US president to make the right decision as the deal's details are hashed out over the next 60 days.

Like other residents AFP spoke to, Schlechter said he did not expect the deal to hold, nor Israel to withdraw from Lebanon.

"We hope that President Trump will remain firm, and when he sees that the Iranians are not serious -- as I expect will happen -- he will return and know how to deal with them with a heavy hand, as he knows how to do," he told AFP.

From Trump Heights, Israeli artillery could be heard pounding its northern neighbour on Friday morning, after four Israeli soldiers were killed the previous night.

By late afternoon, a US official said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed a ceasefire that began at 4:00 pm local time (1300 GMT), brokered by US and Qatari mediators following talks with Israel and Iran.

 

- 'Very thankful' -

 

"When someone does something good for you, you're not gonna hate them right when they do something you agree a little less with," Dalia Ben Shabbat, a 38-year-old resident of Trump Heights, told AFP.

"Regarding President Trump himself, we're very thankful for what he's done for Israel until now," the architecture student and mother-of-four said.

Hours before the US-Iran deal was announced earlier this week, Trump excoriated Netanyahu for launching attacks in Lebanon that threatened to derail it.

"He's a very difficult guy," Trump said of Netanyahu, "and to be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours."

On Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance also issued an extraordinary rebuke to Israeli critics of the Iran deal, warning them not to alienate their "only powerful ally" left in the world.

"Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower," Vance said.

But in Trump Heights, emblazoned with Israeli and US flags, residents didn't take the comments by the US executive to heart.

"If the person is good, the person is good," Ben Shabbat said of the US president.

 

- 'Vichy deal' -

 

Trump Heights, which sits in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, is an homage to Donald Trump who in 2019 recognised Israel's sovereignty over the strategic plateau, making the United States the first, and so far only, country to do so.

While the community didn't seem to have fully abandoned the US president, some residents voiced strong disappointment about his deal with Iran.

"This deal is the equivalent of Vichy France making a deal with Nazi Germany," one middle-aged man in a wheelchair who declined to be named said, referring to France's World War II government which collaborated with the Nazis to send Jews to concentration camps.

A teenager who said he had been out of school for the last two months because of the war with Iran said he felt the deal didn't take into account Israelis living near Lebanon.

"If there is a ceasefire with Iran, people in central and south Israel will stop receiving Iranian missiles, but here in the north we will still have Hezbollah rockets," he said.

AFP

Trump HeightsIsraelisUSpresidentIrandeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk past a banner with pictures of the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 9, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian Guards' business empire to win big if U.S. sanctions lifted
WORLD
6 hours ago
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-U.S. mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Uncertainty hangs over timing of US-Iran peace talks as Switzerland meeting scrapped
WORLD
19-06-2026 16:54 HKT
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
US tells ASML it's concerned one of its chipmaking tools may be in China, Bloomberg News reports
CHINA
19-06-2026 11:29 HKT
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US vice president cancels trip for peace talks with Iran
WORLD
19-06-2026 09:37 HKT
Photo by - / AFP. Copies of the Iranian daily newspaper Hamshahri bearing an image of the US president and a headline that reads "Gone with the wind" are displayed at a kiosk in Tehran on June 18, 2026.
US media slam Trump's 'spin job' over Iran war deal
WORLD
18-06-2026 21:16 HKT
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 17, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Three Saudi-flagged supertankers sail through Hormuz after Iran deal signed, data shows
WORLD
18-06-2026 20:10 HKT
Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
UN nuclear watchdog chief welcomes Iran-US peace deal, says technical work starts now
WORLD
18-06-2026 18:45 HKT
Photo by - / AFP. Iranians walk past a mural depicting late Iranian supreme leaders Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) in Tehran on June 18, 2026.
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
CHINA
18-06-2026 17:55 HKT
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea launches company to manage $350 billion US investment pledge
WORLD
18-06-2026 17:08 HKT
Intel and Apple logos are seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
WORLD
18-06-2026 15:51 HKT
Eileen Gu applauds Hong Kong’s unique cultural synergy at Stanley Dragon Boat races
NEWS
19-06-2026 17:42 HKT
yuki.helper＠Threads
The secret lives of Hong Kong's wealthy domestic helpers: From reselling luxury bags to owning private islands
NEWS
19-06-2026 18:20 HKT
matt_cheng910＠Threads
Hong Kong 'Wonder Women' hailed for clearing fallen tree during Black Rainstorm to help stranded bus
NEWS
19-06-2026 17:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.