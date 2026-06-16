China's Xi backs Myanmar's president as two leaders meet in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday endorsed the political leadership of Myanmar's military chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing as the two met in Beijing to map out the future development of bilateral ties.

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Beijing prioritises its ties with Naypyitaw as part of its diplomacy strategy with neighbouring nations, Chinese state news agency Xinhua cited Xi as saying in the meeting, affirming his support for the current Myanmar government's efforts for its country's development and security.

"I am willing to continue strengthening our leadership (over our countries' bilateral ties), carry forward the brotherly friendship between our two peoples, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation," Xi told Min Aung Hlaing, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The former junta chief is in China for a five-day state visit until Friday, his first trip to the world's second-largest economy since he formalised his grip on power following controversial elections in the war-torn country in December and January.

Xi also spoke about making greater contributions to regional peace and development through its bilateral ties with Myanmar. The two countries share an almost 2,200-km (1,367-mile) land border.

Beijing held a state welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People before the leaders began their talks in a closed-door meeting that lasted for less than an hour.

The two men then witnessed the signing of cooperation documents, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

The 18 memorandums for cooperation covered areas including cross-border transportation in the Greater Mekong subregion, free trade, assistance in natural disasters, health and media.

STABILITY AND SECURITY

China remains one of the most important foreign partners of Myanmar's military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering an armed uprising.

China reiterated its support for unifying domestic political forces and restoring stability in Myanmar, saying italso reflected the Southeast Asian nation's long-term national interests.

"China supports all parties in Myanmar advancing peace and reconciliation through dialogue, achieving lasting stability in northern Myanmar," Xi told his guest, according to Xinhua.

Xi also called on both sides to advance key infrastructure projects with ensured security, framing their progress as beneficial to Myanmar's economic development.

Beijing has invested in projects in Myanmar under its Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline crossing the country and planned infrastructure including a deep-sea port, which are part of the massive China-Myanmar Economic Corridor connecting the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan to the Indian Ocean.

Many of the projects, located in active combat zones, have faced threats and attacks since the coup.

The meeting is Min Aung Hlaing's second with Xi in less than a year, after he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin last August.

While Min Aung Hlaing picked India for his first foreign trip after becoming president, some analysts said the visits to China suggested a closer relationship with Beijing and a boost to his international acceptance.

Reuters

Updated 4.26pm