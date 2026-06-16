logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's Xi backs Myanmar's president as two leaders meet in Beijing

CHINA
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday endorsed the political leadership of Myanmar's military chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing as the two met in Beijing to map out the future development of bilateral ties.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Beijing prioritises its ties with Naypyitaw as part of its diplomacy strategy with neighbouring nations, Chinese state news agency Xinhua cited Xi as saying in the meeting, affirming his support for the current Myanmar government's efforts for its country's development and security.

"I am willing to continue strengthening our leadership (over our countries' bilateral ties), carry forward the brotherly friendship between our two peoples, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation," Xi told Min Aung Hlaing, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The former junta chief is in China for a five-day state visit until Friday, his first trip to the world's second-largest economy since he formalised his grip on power following controversial elections in the war-torn country in December and January.

Xi also spoke about making greater contributions to regional peace and development through its bilateral ties with Myanmar. The two countries share an almost 2,200-km (1,367-mile) land border.

Beijing held a state welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People before the leaders began their talks in a closed-door meeting that lasted for less than an hour.

The two men then witnessed the signing of cooperation documents, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

The 18 memorandums for cooperation covered areas including cross-border transportation in the Greater Mekong subregion, free trade, assistance in natural disasters, health and media.

 

STABILITY AND SECURITY

China remains one of the most important foreign partners of Myanmar's military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering an armed uprising.

China reiterated its support for unifying domestic political forces and restoring stability in Myanmar, saying italso reflected the Southeast Asian nation's long-term national interests.

"China supports all parties in Myanmar advancing peace and reconciliation through dialogue, achieving lasting stability in northern Myanmar," Xi told his guest, according to Xinhua.

Xi also called on both sides to advance key infrastructure projects with ensured security, framing their progress as beneficial to Myanmar's economic development.

Beijing has invested in projects in Myanmar under its Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline crossing the country and planned infrastructure including a deep-sea port, which are part of the massive China-Myanmar Economic Corridor connecting the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan to the Indian Ocean.

Many of the projects, located in active combat zones, have faced threats and attacks since the coup.

The meeting is Min Aung Hlaing's second with Xi in less than a year, after he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin last August.

While Min Aung Hlaing picked India for his first foreign trip after becoming president, some analysts said the visits to China suggested a closer relationship with Beijing and a boost to his international acceptance.

Reuters

Updated 4.26pm

ChinaMyanmarpresidentformer junta chieflegitimacy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The sign of China's digital yuan, or e-CNY, is seen at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China signs up 26 financial institutions to digital yuan cross-border payment platform
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Motorists ride their vehicles past the Bank of China building in Beijing on March 11, 2025. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China's May retail sales fall for first time in over three years
FINANCE
5 hours ago
China's industrial output growth quickens in May but retail sales and investment contract
FINANCE
6 hours ago
This picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows two cruises docked at a pier in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. AFP
China's new home prices fall faster in May
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nepal's foreign minister visits China after first calling on regional rival India
CHINA
7 hours ago
This photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on April 16, 2026 shows phones displaying the screenshots of Chinese Hanfu stylist Baicai's social media post (L) and the AI microdrama (R) accused of stealing his likeness without authorization. AFP
China launches national AI pilot base for steel industry
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fitch affirms China's credit rating at 'A'
FINANCE
15-06-2026 16:12 HKT
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)
Myanmar's former junta chief kicks off visit to China as civilian president
CHINA
15-06-2026 14:43 HKT
A Shiba Inu walks on a pet treadmill as part of the daily activities at Paw³, a kindergarten for dogs, in Shanghai, China (Reuters)
China's pet owners splurge on preschools to pamper puppies
CHINA
15-06-2026 13:44 HKT
This picture taken on August 11, 2025 shows the sun setting over solar panels deployed at the Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project, near Ordos, in China northern Inner Mongolia, region. AFP
China's top coal region to expand coal-to-oil output in energy security push
FINANCE
15-06-2026 11:06 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.