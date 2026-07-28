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WORLD

All 200 Hong Kong tour group travelers confirmed safe after 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Kumamoto

WORLD
1 hour ago
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About 200 Hong Kong tour group travelers in Japan’s Kyushu region have been confirmed safe following a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong.

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The council added that the travelers belong to 15 different tour groups and that their itineraries remain unaffected by the earthquake.

Speaking to Sing Tao Daily, EGL Tours executive director Steve Huen Kwok-chuen noted that one group of 15 people had been stranded on a highway during the earthquake, with members forced to remain on the coach until the road reopens after the tremors.

However, he confirmed that all seven of the agency's tour groups on the southern island of Kyushu—involving about 140 travelers—are safe.

Similarly, WWPKG executive director Yuen Chun-ning reported that the three tour groups in Kyushu, involving a total of 60 people, have been confirmed safe.

Yuen said one of the groups was traveling on a tour bus when the earthquake struck, at which point all members' mobile phones simultaneously sounded emergency earthquake alerts.

He indicated that the involved tour was in Beppu City, Oita Prefecture, where the earthquake registered a seismic intensity of level 4, resulting in only mild shaking that lasted about 30 seconds.

As for other guests at the Suginoi Hotel, he stated that their itineraries continued under sunny weather.

Both travel agencies affirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation and will adjust itineraries as necessary, prioritizing the safety of their tour members above all else.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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