logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Power, water needs test South Korea's push to build AI chip hub beyond Seoul

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
MOU signing ceremony during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
MOU signing ceremony during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

South Korea has said it wants to establish a new semiconductor hub in its southwest within four years, but local opposition to the project's massive power and water needs is set to be among its biggest obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The so-called Honam semiconductor industrial complex, estimated to cost at least 800 trillion won ($540 billion), is central to President Lee Jae Myung's push to spread the gains of the AI chip boom beyond the prosperous Seoul metropolitan area.

However, companies involved in the project such as Samsung Electronics will need to find new energy sources to power the project, with a goal to establish it by the end of Lee's term in 2030.

Power demand from the four planned chip fabrication plants alone could equal 70% to 80% of the current annual electricity consumption in the country's southwestern regions of Gwangju, North Jeolla and South Jeolla, analysts say.

Local residents told Reuters they oppose plans to build new transmission lines or nuclear reactors, citing flaws in previous and current energy infrastructure they say failed to gain their approval.

Residents say they were also not consulted about plans to raise an existing dam to feed water to the project.

"A huge amount of new power demand is coming into a region that previously had little, and that's the core of the problem," said Neal Won, principal analyst at S&P Global Energy.

Without substantial and accelerated infrastructure expansion, experts say it will be challenging to operate the complex at capacity by 2030.

South Korea's energy ministry said the southwest region already has more power generation than local demand, so if new chip fabs are located there, much of the electricity could be produced within the region, reducing the need for additional long-distance transmission lines. It said it would work closely with local governments to build power infrastructure ahead of fab operations and improve public acceptance, including by placing lines underground in densely populated areas where possible.

Energy Minister Kim Sung-whan has also said they may consider building new nuclear reactors and small modular reactors.


INFRASTRUCTURE BOTTLENECKS

Chip cluster projects in Yongin, a city near Seoul, provide cautionary tales.

Samsung Electronics and rival SK Hynix have both been expanding their chip manufacturing capacity there but projects have encountered delays due to power and water issues.

Mayor Lee Sang-il said SK Hynix's first Yongin fabs, first announced in 2019, are supposed to receive 265,000 metric tons of water a day from a weir in another city, but opposition from residents there delayed the process by months and supplies of water and power from other regions could face similar objections.

"The responsibility to calm opposing voices and resolve differences lies with the central government," he said.

The government has said it plans to help Samsung and SK Hynix speed up construction in Yongin.

In Yeonggwang county in the southwest, Roh Byeong-nam, a farmer and co-chair of a local anti-nuclear coalition, said residents there would challenge any extension or expansion of nuclear reactors through litigation if needed.

"To now talk about new construction, on top of extending the lifespan of ageing reactors, is nothing less than a declaration that Yeonggwang will become a nuclear testing ground and eventually a permanent nuclear waste site," Roh said.

The water supply plan is equally complex. The environment ministry says the cluster needs about 650,000 metric tons of water a day, more than Gwangju's entire daily residential water supply.

Developers hope to avoid a new large dam by using reclaimed water as well as five dam systems, including raising one of the systems - Dongbok Dam - to secure an additional 250,000 metric tons a day.

Kim Kwang-jin, head of a dam-residents group near Dongbok, said residents want to be consulted.

"This is the same as dam construction," Kim said, estimating 1,500 to 1,600 households could be directly or indirectly affected. "They announced it unilaterally without considering resident acceptance."

The energy ministry said the dam-raising option would minimise environmental damage and relocation compared with constructing a new dam, and it will continue talks with Gwangju and local residents to prevent opposition or infrastructure issues from delaying the project.

Reuters

PowerwaterSouth KoreaAI chip hubSeoul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's Lee says leveraged products criticised for amplifying stock volatility
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS
Citi upgrades China to overweight and lowers South Korea to neutral
FINANCE
20-07-2026 12:58 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's share market losses deepen as leveraged AI bets take a heavy toll
FINANCE
20-07-2026 11:42 HKT
South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors
FINANCE
19-07-2026 19:05 HKT
Park Shinwoo, PhD student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Kim Nam Gyun, a postdoctoral researcher at KAIST and a soft robotics engineer, Hwang Jae Yun, a graduate student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at KAIST, and Ryu Jee-Hwan, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at KAIST, demonstrate a soft-growing robot as it extends between model tree branches at KAIST in Daejeon, South Korea, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo
South Korea-US team unveils robotic technology that dresses the wearer
WORLD
17-07-2026 11:55 HKT
Montage's DDR5 memory interface products. Picture from official website
Chinese chipmaker Montage Technology 'fully cooperating' with S Korean authorities after office raid
FINANCE
17-07-2026 11:50 HKT
S Korea proposes social media ban for children under 14
WORLD
17-07-2026 04:51 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea toughens regulations on single-stock leveraged ETFs
FINANCE
16-07-2026 16:04 HKT
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean shares rally on benign US inflation, SK Hynix surges 13 percent
FINANCE
15-07-2026 14:42 HKT
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
S.Korean shares reverse losses as foreigners return; won hits 2-month high
FINANCE
14-07-2026 16:23 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
21 hours ago
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Patrick Tse died of pneumonia last Thursday and was cremated in low-key funeral, sources reveal
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.