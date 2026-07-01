logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says

WORLD
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Russian and North Korean flags fly at the Vostochny Сosmodrome, the venue of the meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Russian and North Korean flags fly at the Vostochny Сosmodrome, the venue of the meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korea and Russia appear unlikely to open a road bridge connecting their countries in the near term, despite an earlier mid-June target, after satellite imagery showed Russian-side facilities unfinished, U.S. think tank 38 North said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 850-metre (2,789-ft) bridge, which ⁠will connect to Russia's highway system, was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June 2024, and will be a first road link between the two. The Russian embassy in ​Pyongyang had said in April that it would open on June 19.

Analysts have said the bridge could eventually increase logistics activity by more than 40% and help North Korea reduce its heavy reliance on China by deepening economic ties with Russia.

38 North, citing satellite imagery, said on Tuesday that the bridge over the Tumen River appears complete and North Korean border facilities are largely finished, but much more work is needed on the Russian side before the crossing can become operational.

The North Korean side has a large warehouse, parking lot, paved access roads and what appears to be a completed frontier post, while Russia's probable customs complex is far less advanced and is likely to be at least three times larger, the think tank said.

Russia's transport ministry declined to comment. The North Korean embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The project has been a symbol of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The two countries have drawn closer in recent years thanks to military exchanges surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine that have in turn attracted scrutiny from the United States and South Korea.

Doo Jin-ho, head of the Eurasia Center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy in Seoul, said the bridge had originally been expected to open by the end of the year, and the accelerated June target appeared to have been more of a political "gift".

Russia and North Korea held a ceremony in April to mark the linking of the bridge. Russia's transport ministry has said the crossing would be able to handle up to 300 vehicles and 2,850 people a day.

Doo said the delay was unlikely to cause immediate economic damage, but raised questions about policy coordination between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"The issue is more about trust and symbolism than economic impact."

Reuters

OpeningNorth KoreaRussiaroad bridgedelaysUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by KAWNAT HAJU / AFP This picture shows the destruction in the southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026.
Talks in Qatar after US-Iran deal: What we know
WORLD
2 hours ago
Chinese and Russian flags fly at an airport before a ceremony to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 31, 2025. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia approved secret China military training at top level, sources say
CHINA
3 hours ago
A Sweden staff member organizes the balls during warm-ups ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between France and Sweden at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
NASA vows to send ball to the Moon if US wins World Cup
WORLD
5 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, walks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during Xi's state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 9, 2026 [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea's Kim vows to deepen ties with China in message to Xi
CHINA
6 hours ago
Reuters.
Wall Street regulator calls for public comment on 'novel' exchange traded funds
FINANCE
19 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Treasury's Bessent urges gas retailers to drop prices for US 250th birthday, says "we're watching"
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A futures-options trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S. June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued at open on final trading day of strong quarter
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A large American flag flies on the north lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
US working on ban targeting Chinese energy inverters, sources say
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Fireworks explode above the White House at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Trump's 'Freedom Trucks' celebrate US 250th anniversary with 'gift from God' message
WORLD
21 hours ago
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (L) shakes hands with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Lee Jin-man / POOL / AFP)
South Korea, Ukraine hold 'constructive' talks about North Korean POWs
WORLD
30-06-2026 14:49 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
23 hours ago
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
VanNess Wu's mystery bride revealed as Japanese singer and UCL graduate Emi Aramaki
ENTERTAINMENT
30-06-2026 16:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.