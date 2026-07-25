Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20 billion valuation, WSJ says

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As Musk pivots beyond cars, Tesla's autos engine is under strain
23-07-2026 09:19 HKT
Ant International raises US$1.2 billion in global expansion push
21-07-2026 11:45 HKT
SpaceX set to join Nasdaq 100, paving way for wave of passive buying
28-06-2026 17:45 HKT
DeepSeek valued at more than $50 bn after funding round: reports
17-06-2026 15:57 HKT
Newly minted trillionaire Musk under fire over Belfast riots
13-06-2026 18:39 HKT
After record IPO, Musk's SpaceX faces next test in market debut
12-06-2026 17:19 HKT
Science fiction? Musk's lofty SpaceX goals unrealistic, skeptics say
12-06-2026 15:21 HKT
All in on Musk, SpaceX's self-declared 'dream weaver'
11-06-2026 14:56 HKT
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
24-07-2026 12:27 HKT