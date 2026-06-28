logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SpaceX set to join Nasdaq 100, paving way for wave of passive buying

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS

SpaceX will be added to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, exchange operator Nasdaq confirmed on Friday, paving the way for a surge in passive investments in Elon Musk's rocket and AI giant.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Inclusion in the index typically boosts the stock price, as exchange-traded funds looking to replicate the index's performance buy shares of the newly included firm.

To make it more attractive for companies seeking US listings, Nasdaq, along with other index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI, relaxed its entry requirements including profitability, the number of days after a company goes public and the number of shares available for trading.

SpaceX, which made its Nasdaq debut on June 12, has swung between sharp losses and small profits over the past three years. Last year, the company reported a net loss of US$4.9 billion.

Large Language Model (LLM) makers OpenAI and Anthropic are also expected to file for their initial public offerings this year or next year and likely target valuations of more than US$1 trillion.

Investors buy mutual funds and ETFs, such ​as Invesco's QQQ and QQQM, that track the Nasdaq 100, to get broader exposure.

J.P. Morgan estimated that SpaceX's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 could draw US$4.3 billion in passive inflows.

"Clearly, there's a lot of demand, that's why they fast-tracked the integration into the index," Michael Field, chief equity market strategist at Morningstar, said. "A lot of people will be happy with it. Some fund managers less so, the skeptics amongst them, us included. We think the stock is overvalued."

S&P Global said this month that it ​was not changing the requirements for SpaceX to enter its major indices, including Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index, and will wait for at least 12 months before even considering it.

Reuters

SpaceXNasdaqindexMuskQQQ

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens lower as chip stocks resume slide
FINANCE
26-06-2026 21:38 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
Musk's SpaceX targets US consumers with Starlink mobile service push, FT reports
INNOVATION
26-06-2026 14:54 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX welcomes listing of first ETF tracking HKEX Tech 100 Index
FINANCE
26-06-2026 11:41 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher after Micron revives AI optimism, upbeat economic data
FINANCE
25-06-2026 21:39 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St subdued as tech steadies, Micron earnings in focus
FINANCE
24-06-2026 21:40 HKT
From left: Jacky Lai, Peter Chan, assurance partner at EY
EY sees 84 Hong Kong IPOs in first half of 2026, raising $209.8 billion
FINANCE
24-06-2026 18:08 HKT
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX’s US$25b notes offering for debt repayment, AI faces greater skepticism
FINANCE
24-06-2026 11:46 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX extends losses after US$600 billion wipeout, tech stocks slide again
INNOVATION
23-06-2026 21:59 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St falls at open on tech selloff as concerns about hawkish Fed, AI spending mount
FINANCE
23-06-2026 21:45 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as megacap tech drags; Iran developments watched
FINANCE
23-06-2026 01:34 HKT
Young boy dies from suspected heatstroke at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK court grants 3-year protection order for infant of high-profile parents after child neglect assessment
NEWS
26-06-2026 20:22 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.