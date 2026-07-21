logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Ant International raises US$1.2 billion in global expansion push

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of Ant Group at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
A logo of Ant Group at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Ant International, an overseas affiliate of the Jack Ma-founded Chinese fintech firm Ant Group, has raised US$1.2 billion (HK$9.36 billion) in its latest equity fundraising as it seeks to expand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Affiliates Ant Group and Alibaba Group (9988) participated in the private funding round, the company said on Tuesday, without disclosing the size of their commitment.

Ant International plans to accelerate its expansion in the merchant payment business, account management and other financial services for enterprises globally.

The Singapore-based firm is a digital payments and fintech firm that was spun out of China's Ant Group as an independently operated company in 2024.

Prior to the funding round, Ant International was valued at US$10 billion, Reuters reported last month, citing a source.

Chinese regulators suspended the group's planned listing in 2020 just before its debut, leading to Ma giving up control of Ant Group.

Ant International, which mainly operates in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, is connected to banks, card organizations, mobile payment and tech firms, through which it says it covers 150 million merchants and 2 billion user accounts.

Reuters

Ant InternationalAnt GroupAlibabafunding

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
AliExpress. Reuters
AliExpress hit with US$629 million EU fine over sales of illegal, counterfeit products
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight
Nvidia's Chinese supplier Zhongji Innolight eyes HK's biggest IPO since Alibaba, raising US$8 bln
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China plans to let top AI firms buy limited Nvidia H200 chips, the Information reports
FINANCE
09-07-2026 14:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index opens lower on Thursday, down 18 points, Alibaba rises 2.4pc
FINANCE
09-07-2026 10:02 HKT
Hang Seng Index once surged 800 points, closing at 24,199, Alibaba rose 12 percent
FINANCE
08-07-2026 17:11 HKT
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba is seen at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021. AP Photo
Alibaba receives a temporary exemption from the lobbying ban related to the DoD blacklist
INNOVATION
06-07-2026 11:18 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alibaba to ban employees from using Anthropic's coding tool, source says
INNOVATION
03-07-2026 16:45 HKT
The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alibaba to pay US$600 million to resolve US drug sales probe
FINANCE
02-07-2026 10:09 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic says Alibaba illicitly extracted Claude AI model capabilities
INNOVATION
25-06-2026 10:27 HKT
REUTERS
Alibaba sues US for being linked to Chinese military
FINANCE
24-06-2026 10:24 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
21 hours ago
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Patrick Tse died of pneumonia last Thursday and was cremated in low-key funeral, sources reveal
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.