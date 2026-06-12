logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Science fiction? Musk's lofty SpaceX goals unrealistic, skeptics say

WORLD
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has made awe-inspiring achievements since its founding over two decades ago and has big ideas -- colonies on Mars, orbital AI data centers, rapidly reusable rockets -- for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But as SpaceX makes its record-breaking public market debut, some experts express doubts it can reach its lofty goals, especially on its planned timeline.

"We achieve what others think is really the impossible, and we make that possible," CFO Bret Johnsen said in a recent video.

Indeed, the company's development of a partially reusable rocket -- which has allowed it to conduct more launches than all other providers combined -- was once thought unattainable.

"SpaceX has accomplished a great deal, that's quite real," Robert Zubrin, an engineer and president of the Mars Society, told AFP.

"On the other hand, Musk frequently makes claims that are not real," he said, citing deadlines that are regularly pushed back.

 

- Fairytale timelines -

 

While many experts believe they will see SpaceX send humans to Mars in their lifetime, the prospect of a mass inhabited colony will take much, much longer -- if ever.

"The simple answer is that I don't see this as realistic at all," said Christian Bach, head of the space transportation division at Germany's Technical University of Dresden and co-author of a critical analysis of Musk's Mars plans.

He said that even just settling a handful of people on the Red Planet is unlikely this century due to unsolved technological and biological challenges.

To make the roundtrip journey to Mars, which takes about three years, Musk and Spacex are counting on their newest rocket under development: Starship.

However, perfecting launches with Starship will not be enough, warns Scott Hubbard, a former senior NASA official. Astronauts will also need new life-sustaining systems, such as oxygen and water recyclers.

"They like to portray it that they can do it on their own, they cannot," said Hubbard.

He believes NASA -- which is planning future missions to explore Mars but not to colonize it -- will have to join the project for it to become a reality.

SpaceX also faces a major hurdle, Hubbard noted, over its goal of refuelling rockets in-orbit.

The idea would be to launch several rockets, one carrying crew or cargo, and the others carrying tanks of liquid oxygen and liquid methane that would be offloaded through coupling.

That capability "is something that is absolutely crucial to their plans that has never been done before," he said.

"They have extraordinarily good engineers...so they will solve the problem, the thing is the schedule," he added.

 

- New-age Napoleon? -

 

SpaceX has other major projects on its plate -- including building a modified Starship to use as a lunar lander for NASA's Artemis program, and developing a new satellite constellation to serve as orbital AI data centers.

While the idea of moving energy-intensive AI data centers off-Earth may sound appealing, most experts remain skeptical.

"If you do conquer all the technical hurdles, there's still the economic aspect, and it's just not financially reasonable at this point in time," Kathleen Curlee, a space analyst at Georgetown University, told AFP.

Zubrin was more blunt: "This AI data centers in space thing is fiction," he said.

"If you owned a company that could build ocean ships better than anyone else, you would say the place to do AI is in the middle of the ocean," he quipped.

Thanks to the unprecedented influx of cash from SpaceX's IPO, the company will nonetheless have plenty of resources to devote to the project and others.

While flying high for the moment, SpaceX could still face unexpected turbulence -- as evidenced by competitor Blue Origin's recent launchpad mega-explosion.

Zubrin linked Musk's potential for failure to French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte's calamitous campaign in Russia.

If he were to fail, Zubrin said, it'd be because "he had succeeded in everything he had done before, and so no one could tell him that he was wrong."

AFP

Science fictionMuskSpaceXunrealistic goalsskeptics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 8, 2026.
Musk's SpaceX prices record US$75 billion IPO at US$135 a share
FINANCE
6 hours ago
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
SpaceX IPO draws more than US$70 billion in retail orders, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 8, 2026.
All in on Musk, SpaceX's self-declared 'dream weaver'
WORLD
11-06-2026 14:56 HKT
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
SpaceX on cusp of record IPO that could make Musk a trillionaire
WORLD
11-06-2026 13:53 HKT
SpaceX logo, the word "IPO", and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Why the blockbuster SpaceX IPO may spell more bad news for crypto
WORLD
10-06-2026 20:06 HKT
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 11th test flight at the company's launch pad in Starbase, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
At Musk's Starbase, the rise of SpaceX brings fortunes and fractures
WORLD
10-06-2026 17:12 HKT
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Elon Musk, after DOGE and politics, bets on SpaceX IPO
WORLD
10-06-2026 15:10 HKT
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 12th test flight at Starbase, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
SpaceX aims to launch orbital AI computing tests by end of next year, sources say
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 10:42 HKT
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and a SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration created on January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX IPO demand is approaching four times oversubscribed, source says
FINANCE
10-06-2026 10:22 HKT
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and a SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration created on January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Short-sellers to tread carefully as Musk's SpaceX debuts
WORLD
09-06-2026 20:11 HKT
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 13:32 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.