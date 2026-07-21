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WORLD

Singapore removes AI-generated National Day banners after flag error, fake stadium spotted

WORLD
1 hour ago
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AI-generated National Day banners in a Singapore housing estate have been removed after they displayed an incorrect national flag and featured a fabricated landmark, drawing criticism from residents.

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The banners around Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 showed the flag without its crescent moon and five stars, leaving a plain red-and-white design. Another banner depicted a venue labelled "Singapore National Indoor Stadium" – a facility that does not exist, according to The Independent Singapore. A third banner showed the crescent and stars smeared into indistinct blobs.

A resident shared the images on Facebook, questioning why the designs were not checked before printing. Under the National Symbols Act 2022, producing or displaying a distorted flag is prohibited. The banners were removed by July 22.

The Kampong Chai Chee Community Club said the banners were created by residents who volunteered their time and were unaware of the inaccuracies. The club replaced the banners on the same day it was alerted, acknowledging that AI output "should always be carefully checked before it is used."

Singapore celebrates National Day on August 9, marking its separation from Malaysia in 1965.

Singapore National Day AI-generated banners flag error

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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