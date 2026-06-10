Death toll from Philippines quake rises to 46

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Philippine ex-policeman arrested in notorious drug war killing
09-06-2026 16:42 HKT
Rescuers race to reach trapped after powerful quake in southern Philippines
09-06-2026 13:11 HKT
Eight reported dead after magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Philippines
08-06-2026 13:47 HKT
Taiwan needs to 'spend smarter' on its defence, senior US diplomat says
06-06-2026 12:44 HKT
Hang Seng Index loses the 25,000 point mark on Friday
05-06-2026 16:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index nears 25,000 points at noon on Friday
05-06-2026 12:26 HKT
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Friday
05-06-2026 10:11 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT